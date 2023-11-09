‘Reacher’ Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Plot Details And Everything Else We Know

Author Lee Child’s beloved action character Jack Reacher returns to the small screen for a second season of Reacher on Friday, December 15th, and Prime Video has released an explosive trailer to tease the upcoming episodes.

The first season, which was released in February 2022, introduced us to former US Army military investigator Jack Reacher, played by Smallville and Fast X star Alan Ritchson.

A man of few words who boasts lots of muscles and the ability to defeat multiple bad guys at once, the initial story had Jack arrested for murder in the small Georgia town of Margrave before he teamed up with the local police captain to clear his name as well as investigate corruption, bribery and other nasty goings on in the town.

We last saw Jack at the end of the season hitch-hiking out of Margrave having saved the day, but it seems he’s going to be drawn out of his drifter lifestyle in season 2 after he discovers members of his former Army unit are being murdered one by one.

To help him track down the murderer, he enlists the help of three former teammates – Frances (Maria Sten), forensic accountant Karla (Serinda Swan) and David (Shaun Sipos).

However, as the trailer shows, they’re all in danger, too, and it looks like one of the bad guys could be the suspicious-looking Shane Langston, as played by Terminator 2‘s Robert Patrick.

Check out ‘Reacher’ season 2’s trailer below:

Reacher was renewed for a second season almost immediately after the first episode of season 1 premiered to huge viewing figures in 2022, as showrunner Nick Santora explained to TVLine earlier this year.

“I think the show was received well because Lee Child created an incredible character,” he said. “Jack Reacher is beyond unique. He’s very different from any other literary character that’s out there, and hopefully now people think that he’s different from other characters on television.”

The long-awaited second season is based on Lee Child’s 11th Reacher novel, Bad Luck And Trouble, in which Reacher is “pulled out of his wandering life and plunged into the heart of a conspiracy that is killing old friends… and the people he once trusted with his life”.

When filming wrapped back in February this year, star Alan Ritchson promised that the new season would be even more action-packed than the first.

In a clip, he said: “I just came offset. Reacher season 2, the last scene is done. As you can see, things got a little crazy. We promised things will be back bigger and better than ever. And we did not lie.”

