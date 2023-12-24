Home > Entertainment > Film & TV > Upcoming Romantic K-Dramas Of 2024 That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
Upcoming Romantic K-Dramas Of 2024 That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
Entertainment

Upcoming Romantic K-Dramas Of 2024 That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

By: Sushmita Mahanta, Dec 24 2023 12:00 pm

Following the record-breaking popularity of romantic K-dramas such as King The Land and My Demon in 2023, the Korean entertainment industry is all set with its new and exciting line-up of romance shows in 2024. From Queen of Tears to Love Song for Illusion, these love stories, paired with the perfect blend of a strong plot, the crackling chemistry of the lead pair and comic timing, are sure to tug at your heartstrings in 2024.

While most of these shows, like Everything Will Come True, are helmed by directors and writers who have created some of the greatest Korean dramas to date, others, like Marry My Husband, are adapted from webtoons that have attracted a significant audience online.

Leading the list of romantic K-dramas releasing in 2024 is the highly anticipated Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won-starrer Queen of Tears. Scripted by Crash Landing on You writer Park Ji-eun, this romance drama will see an influential couple fight against all odds to save their marriage.

Meanwhile, popular Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, who previously worked together in the hit 2016 TV show Uncontrollably Fond, will be seen reuniting in 2024 with Kim Eun-sook’s romantic drama Everything Will Come True.

Furthermore, Healer fame director Lee Jung-seop will gift viewers the swoon-worthy fantasy romance K-drama Love Song For Illusion. Penned by famous screenwriter Yoon Kyung-ah, this 2024 romantic K-drama centres around a budding love that turns into a fierce obsession

Add these feel-good romantic K-dramas to your 2024 binge-list

01
Marry My Husband

Directed by: Park Won-gook

Cast: Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon

Episodes: 16

Release date: 1 January

Synopsis: Kang Ji-won (Park) gets a second chance at life when she is transported back into the past after being murdered by her cheating husband, Park Min-hwan’s (Lee). Ji-won, who is a working woman now, is desperate to seek revenge and takes help from her boss, Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na). As the duo work together to get Min-hwan behind bars, Ji-won ends up developing feelings for Ji-hyeok.

About the show: This 2024 romantic K-drama is an adaptation of the 2021 webcomic Nae Nampyeongwa Gyeolhonhaejweo by Korean artist Seong So-jak.

02
Love Song for Illusion

Directed by: Lee Jung-seob

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Hong Ye-ji, Ji Woo

Release date: 2 January 2024

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Assassin Yeon Wol (Hong) is bestowed with the mission to trap and murder crown prince Sa Jo-hyun (Park), who suffers from dual personality disorder. Yeon Wol poses as a concubine and enters Sajo’s life with the hopes of killing him. However, Yeon Wol starts having romantic feelings for the prince and gets distracted from her goal.

About the show: It is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Vanziun.

03
Because I Want No Loss

Directed by: Kim Jung-shik

Cast: Shin Min-ah, Kim Young-dae

Release date: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Son Ha-young (Shin) considers a fake wedding to avoid a potentially unfavourable situation at work. In a bid to do this, she approaches a worker at a convenience store, Kim Ji-wook (Kim), to pose as her fiance. To Ha-young’s utter disbelief, Ji-wook accepts the offer, and now Ha-young must plan for their impending wedding.

04
Everything Will Come True

Directed by: Lee Byung-hun

Cast: Bae Suzy, Kim Woo-bin

Episodes: 12

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: Genie (Kim) is fed up with being trapped inside a lamp and desperately wishes to be around people. He is freed from his prison after a woman, Ga-young (Bae), summons him to grant her three wishes. What happens when the overly sensitive Genie ends up falling for the cold-hearted Ga-young?

05
The Love Story of Choon Hwa

Directed by: Lee Kwang-young

Cast: Go Ah-ra, Chang Ryul, Chani, Son Woo-hyun

Release date: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Hwa Ri (Go) is a princess who lives by her rules and plans to marry someone of her own choice. However, she is unable to forget the anonymous person who drew her as the main character of a chunhwa (erotic painting). Meanwhile, Choi Hwan (Chang), the richest merchant in the country, emerges as the leading candidate to become the princess’ husband. Little does anyone know Hwa Ri is hiding a secret.

06
Queen of Tears

Directed by: Kim Hee-won and Jang Young-woo

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon

Release date: TBA

Episodes: 16

Synopsis:, Hong Hae-in (Ji-won), the heiress of a family-owned business empire, Queens Group, is married to Baek Hyun-woo (Soo-hyun), a senior official of the group. The couple’s life is turned upside down when a crisis hits their peaceful marriage. Will Hyun-woo and Hae-in be able to weather the storm together, or will they fall apart?

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Kim Soo-hyun/Kim Ji-won/Instagram)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

