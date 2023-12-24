Upcoming Romantic K-Dramas Of 2024 That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

Following the record-breaking popularity of romantic K-dramas such as King The Land and My Demon in 2023, the Korean entertainment industry is all set with its new and exciting line-up of romance shows in 2024. From Queen of Tears to Love Song for Illusion, these love stories, paired with the perfect blend of a strong plot, the crackling chemistry of the lead pair and comic timing, are sure to tug at your heartstrings in 2024.

While most of these shows, like Everything Will Come True, are helmed by directors and writers who have created some of the greatest Korean dramas to date, others, like Marry My Husband, are adapted from webtoons that have attracted a significant audience online.

Leading the list of romantic K-dramas releasing in 2024 is the highly anticipated Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won-starrer Queen of Tears. Scripted by Crash Landing on You writer Park Ji-eun, this romance drama will see an influential couple fight against all odds to save their marriage.

Meanwhile, popular Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, who previously worked together in the hit 2016 TV show Uncontrollably Fond, will be seen reuniting in 2024 with Kim Eun-sook’s romantic drama Everything Will Come True.

Furthermore, Healer fame director Lee Jung-seop will gift viewers the swoon-worthy fantasy romance K-drama Love Song For Illusion. Penned by famous screenwriter Yoon Kyung-ah, this 2024 romantic K-drama centres around a budding love that turns into a fierce obsession

Add these feel-good romantic K-dramas to your 2024 binge-list