Read The True Story Of ‘Sam Bahadur’ That Will Give You Goosebumps

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur, a film that talks about the magnificent life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. With the release date of the film right around the corner, Sam Bahadur has managed to create a lot of buzz around it. From Vicky Kaushal’s striking portrayal of Sam Bahadur to the mind-blowing trailer, everyone is excited to see what the movie will look like.

What makes this Meghna Gulzar directorial even more special is the fact that the movie will be narrating the true story of what made Sam Bahadur Manekshaw the man he is known to be today. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. Let us get to know the real story of Sam Bahadur and learn about one of the most prominent military commanders in Indian history before the movie’s release date.

The true story of Sam Bahadur Manekshaw, the inspiration behind Vicky Kaushal’s new movie

Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was born on 3 April 1914 to Doctor Hormizd Manekshaw and Hilla Mehta. During the Second World War, Manekshaw’s father served in the British Indian Army as a captain in the Indian Medical Service. Sam Manekshaw wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a doctor, but eventually enrolled himself in the Indian Military Academy. Manekshaw played a crucial role in India’s military history, particularly during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which eventually led to the creation of Bangladesh. The story of his achievements will be a part of the Sam Bahadur movie.

Military Career

Manekshaw was commissioned into the British Indian Army in 1934. He saw action in Burma during World War II and was awarded the Military Cross for his exemplary leadership. He was nominated as the quartermaster of his company, the 4th Battalion, 12th Frontier Force Regiment. Manekshaw was severely wounded after he was hit by a burst of light machine gun fire in the stomach during World War II.

Role in the Indian Independence Movement

Manekshaw’s military career spanned the transition from British India to independent India. He served in the Indian Army after the country gained independence in 1947 and played a key role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union.

Indo-Pak War of 1971

Manekshaw’s most significant moment came during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. As the Chief of the Army Staff, he led the Indian Army to victory against Pakistan. His strategic brilliance and leadership were crucial in the creation of Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan), as Indian forces decisively defeated Pakistani forces.

Bangladesh Liberation War

The 1971 war between India and Pakistan was triggered by the humanitarian crisis and atrocities committed by the Pakistani military in East Pakistan. Manekshaw planned and executed a swift and well-coordinated military campaign, leading to the surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

Promotion to Field Marshal

In recognition of his leadership and contributions, Manekshaw was appointed as the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army on January 1, 1973. It was Gandhi who decided to promote Manekshaw to the rank of field marshal and appoint him as the chief of the Defence Staff (CDS). With this, he became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The real story of this achievement will be a part of Sam Bahadur where Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a new avatar.

Post-retirement and legacy

Manekshaw retired in 1973 but continued to be a respected figure in India. Known for his wit and straightforwardness, he became a popular figure in the country. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw died on 27 June 2008. He is remembered as one of India’s finest military commanders, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of military personnel and civilians alike. The release date of the Sam Bahadur Manekshaw biopic is set for 7 December, and you surely cannot miss witnessing Vicky Kaushal weave magic as he tells the real story of the field marshal on the big screen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who gave the name Sam Bahadur?

During a visit to the battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles, a sepoy called him Sam Bahadur. This is how the Indian marshal got his nickname.

– Why was Sam Manekshaw famous?

He is regarded as the architect of India’s victory during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

– Why Sam Manekshaw was called Sam Bahadur?

He was given the nickname ‘Bahadur’ by soldiers of the 8th Gorkha Rifles.

– What happened to Sam Manekshaw during World War?

During World War II, he suffered serious bullet injuries in his stomach.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India