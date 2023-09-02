Here Is The True Story Of ‘Scam 2003’ On Sony LIV

After the massive success of Scam 1992, all eyes were on Hansal Mehtas’s second instalment of the Scam franchise. Titled Scam 2003, the web series narrates the true story of the 2003 India Stamp Paper Counterfeiting scam that shook the nation. The man behind this fraud was Abdul Karim Telgi, and the show explores how he became one of the most notorious offenders in India.

The true story of Abdul Telgi inspired Sanjay Singh to write a book titled Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary, which in return has become the inspiration for SonyLIV’s OTT show Scam 2003. The show stars Gagan Dev Riar as the protagonist with Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa playing pivotal roles in the web series. But before you tune into watching this OTT show, let’s get to know Abdul Karim Telgi — the inspiration behind the story of Hansal Mehta’s show.

The true story of Abdul Karim Telgi, the prime focus of SonyLIV’s web series Scam 2003

Abdul Karim Telgi was infamously known as one of the biggest Indian counterfeiters. He earned money by printing counterfeit stamp paper worth INR 30,000 crore in 2003.

The early life of Abdul Karim Telgi

Born in a middle-class family, troubles came knocking into Telgi’s life soon after his father died. Abdul was quite young but he managed to pay for his education by selling fruits and vegetables on trains. The family moved to Saudi Arabia when things got worse, only to return back to India seven years later. This time things, however, were going to be different. Telgi started a counterfeiting profession, initially focusing only on fake passports. He then established a business of exporting manpower to Saudi Arabia. This led to the birth of his company Arabian Metro Travels. Telgi used to create fake documents that would enable smooth passage for labourers at the airport. The true story behind his counterfeit business constructs the initial plot of SonyLIV’s OTT show Scam 2003.

The beginning of the scam

The success of his fake passport business led him to move on to more complex counterfeiting jobs. He tried his hand at making fake stamp papers and had some major success. He employed 300 people as agents to sell the fake stamp papers to bulk purchasers. This included banks, insurance companies, and stock brokerage firms. Telgi managed to collect around INR 30,000 crore through this scam.

Involvement of police officials

To carry out such a huge scandal, Telgi needed the support of the police and other government employees. Nikhil Kothari, an Assistant Police Investigator, was a key partner-in-crime in the Scam 2003 scandal. Several other police officers were also implicated in the case. The then Deputy Commissioner of Police – Special Branch, Pradip Sawant, was discharged from his duties after he was initially found guilty in the case. However, he was subsequently reinstated after being found innocent.

The arrest of Telgi

Scam 2003 will also narrate the true story of Telgi’s arrest. It all started when police officer, SM Mushrif, took assertive measures in this case and arrested Telgi and his associates in 2006. The conman was sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment along with everyone who helped him in this business. The investigation further revealed another aspect of the scandal. Telgi was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 13 years in 2007 for the same. At the request of the Income Tax Department, his property was also confiscated to pay the fine.

Abul Karim Telgi’s death

Abdul lived a lavish life before his time in prison. He used to go to dance bars like the Topaz Bar at Grant Road, and spend lakhs on one bar dancer. Rumours had it that Telgi was in love with the bar dancer, Tarannumn Khan. Post the fraud, he spent more than 10 years in jail.

Telgi was a diabetes and hypertension patient for over 20 years, and was suffering from other ailments as well. Things got worse when he was diagnosed with meningitis. He died on 23 October 2017 at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.

Abdul’s story in media

A lot of movies and books have been written about the 2003 scam. Shakir Shaikh directed a movie in 2009 titled Mudrank: The Stamp, based on the Stamp scandal. In 2020, a web series based on the Stamp scandal aired online. Titled Paper, the show starred Rohit Roy as Telgi. The first episode of the documentary series titled Money Mafia (2021) is about Telgi’s scandal.

Release date of Scam 2003

The show is now streaming on SonyLIV. The Hansal Mehta directorial is getting great responses from the audience so far.

