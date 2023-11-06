Will There Be A ‘Scam’ Season 3? Here Is What We Know So Far

SonyLiv’s Scam series has carved out a niche for itself in the world of web series, keeping audiences hooked and garnering praise from critics as well.

After the mega-success of season 1 of the anthology series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, the makers have returned with a gripping second season, Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story. This time, the narrative delves into the notorious Telgi scam, a financial upheaval that shook the nation with a staggering INR 30,000 crores at stake.

The new season of SonyLiv’s Scam was just released on November 3 but before we unravel the mysteries of this sensational scam and contemplate the prospect of Scam season 3, let’s take a moment to revisit the roots of this thrilling anthology.

More about ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’

The first season of the web series hit screens in October 2020 and chronicled the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly elevated the stock market to unprecedented heights.

Set against the backdrop of early 90s Bombay, the story unfolds as feisty financial journalist Sucheta Dalal exposes Mehta as the mastermind behind India’s most significant financial scandal of the time. The revelation sent shockwaves across the nation, transforming the landscape of the financial world.

The first season, led by Pratik Gandhi, was a resounding success, leaving viewers craving for more. Now, the Scam saga continues with Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story, the second part of this intriguing drama.

More about ‘Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story’

Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story focuses on Abdul Karim Telgi, the man at the heart of the 2003 stamp paper counterfeiting scandal. Divided into two volumes, the series recently unveiled its second volume on November 3, 2023, following the release of the first volume in September on SonyLiv.

This new season offers an insight into the life of Telgi, a humble fruit seller born in Khanapur, Karnataka, who ingeniously ascended to become the mastermind behind one of India’s most nuanced scams. Drawing inspiration from Sanjay Singh’s book, Telgi: Ek Reporter ki Diary, the series continues to captivate audiences with its riveting narratives.

With both volumes of the second season receiving an overwhelming response, fans are now wondering whether there’s a Scam season 3 on the horizon.

The burning question is, if it happens, whose scandalous chronicles will it unravel? Well, here’s everything we know so far.

‘Scam’ season 3: Is the new ‘Scam’ season happening?

The future of Scam season 3 remains covered in uncertainty. As an anthology series, there’s no linear continuity in the storyline from one season to the next. Furthermore, there’s been no official confirmation from the makers about the production of the next season, leaving us in the dark about its potential plotline or the individual whose journey it may capture.

However, let’s not forget that when the first season emerged in 2020, the idea of a second season seemed distant, yet it became a reality. The unexpected two-volume release of the second season offers hope for those eagerly awaiting another captivating narrative. The creators of the Scam franchise have a knack for unravelling riveting tales, so they may be cooking up another sensational story for us to savour.

We can only await official word from the creators to unveil the next gripping season in the Scam series.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of ‘Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story’ below:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: IMDb/Scam)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Scam season 3 confirmed?

No, Scam season 3 has not been officially confirmed at this time.

– What will be the plot of Scam season 3?

The plot of Scam season 3 is currently unknown, as there has been no official announcement or details about the next season being in production or even pre-production.