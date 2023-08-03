Is ‘Scream 7’ In The Works? Here Is What We Know About The Horror Film Sequel

Our favourite masked murderer is all set to return to the big screen. Scream 7 is happening and Ghostface is ready to go on a killing spree (again!).

Although, there is one slight change. Christopher Landon, known for directing Happy Death Day and its sequel, will be taking over the director’s chair from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Also known as Radio Silence, the duo previously directed the previous two instalments – Scream 5 and Scream 6 which were critical and commercial successes. Despite the change of director, Radio Silence, along with their partner Chad Villella, will continue to be involved as executive producers.

According to Deadline, when asked about Scream 7 during the Scream 6 premiere, Bettinelli-Olpin said in a statement: “We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives. We’re so happy it’s back.”

Without further ado, let us take a look at Scream 7’s potential plot, cast and release date.

What will be the potential plot of ‘Scream 7’?

As of now, Scream 7 is in the early development stage. However, we can expect the film to pick up right where it left from Scream 6.

Scream 6 saw the four survivors of the Ghostface murders in Scream 5 deciding to leave their troubled past in Woodsboro and start fresh in the bustling city of New York. Hoping to escape the horrors they dealt with, they wanted a new beginning far from the traumatic events of their past. But it seems like their dreams of a peaceful life are shattered when a new killer emerges. Now, they must once again fight for their lives as Ghostface returns to haunt them in the city.

As of now, the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have caused significant disruptions in Hollywood, leading to the halting of various productions. Due to these strikes, the production of Scream 7 may experience delays before it can begin.

Who will be in the cast of ‘Scream 7’?

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Roger L. Jackson, the voice of the Ghostface killers were part of the main cast in the initial five movies.

In the sixth film, Cox and Jackson returned to portray their respective roles, making them the only actors to appear in all the movies. Additionally, Cox is the only actress to feature in all six films within the horror franchise.

So, we can probably expect her to reprise the role of Gale Weathers in Scream 7. We can also expect the ‘Core 4’ – Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown – to come back. Another legacy character, Kirby Reed, made an appearance in Scream 6 after first appearing in Scream 4. So, we will likely see her return as well.

The biggest question mark is Neve Campbell. The actress had appeared in all five of the Scream movies before not returning for Scream 6. As the face of the franchise and one of the most iconic ‘final girl‘ in horror films have ever seen, fans would love to see Campbell reprise the role of Sidney Prescott.

When will ‘Scream 7’ hit theatres?

The release date for Scream 7 has not been officially announced yet. Now that we know that the director is on board, we can expect more updates about Ghostface’s return in the near future.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Scream)