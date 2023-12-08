7 Popular Shows With Indian Remakes That Deserve Your Attention

American shows have always been picked up by Indian markets and remade into shows that can be enjoyed by the local public. The Archies, for example, is one of the many shows that have gotten an Indian remake recently. This practice, however, has been a very old ritual in the entertainment industry where several American shows including the popular kids shows have gotten an Indian twist.

Successful American series are remade as Indian shows because they leverage the popularity of the original content. Audiences are often drawn to stories and formats that they are already familiar with, and adapting well-received American shows helps capitalise on the shows existing global popularity, which is also the case with The Archies. The Netflix film which stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles, is a Hindi remake of The Archie Show, an American musical animated sitcom television series based on The Archie Comics.

The reason behind such a constant growth in Indian remakes of foreign shows is also because of the globalisation of the entertainment industry. There is an increased exchange of content between different countries and adapting successful shows from one market to another allows for the sharing of creative ideas and storytelling techniques. Remaking a successful show can also be more cost-effective than creating entirely new content from scratch. Remade Indian shows are part of a strategic decision driven by the desire to provide content that resonates with a larger audience and meets the demand for a diverse range of programming, which is why we have so many Hindi shows like these. If you liked the remake of The Archies, here are a few more kid shows that have a Hindi adaptation worth a watch.

Check out the popular children’s shows that got Indian remakes