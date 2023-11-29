10 Shows Like ‘The Railway Men’ Which Depict Chilling Real-Life Tragedies

Ever since its release, The Railway Men has maintained its spot in the top 10 TV series of the week on Netflix. Drawing inspiration from the valorous acts of railway workers, who rescued numerous individuals during the 1984 gas tragedy at the Union Carbide India Limited’s plant in Bhopal, the show has resonated positively with audiences with its storytelling.

The series is created by Shiv Rawail and features R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan in main roles.

The reviews are in – we’re all in awe of The Railway Men! ✨#TheRailwayMen is now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/zURrpJ8CtZ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 18, 2023

TV shows based on real-life events like The Railway Men manage to keep the viewers on their toes and captivate audiences by telling true stories from fresh perspectives — one that might not have been discovered before. Whether they are stories of heroism, survival or historical events, these dramas promise an immersive viewing experience for those fascinated by real-life incidents brought to the screen.

If you’re interested in exploring more dramas based on real incidents or shows like The Railway Men, we have curated a list of 10 engaging titles rooted in true events. Check them out now!

Shows like Netflix’s ‘The Railway Men’ to put on your watchlist

1. Chernobyl (2019)

If you looking for a show like The Railway Men, the HBO miniseries Chernobyl should be the next on your binge list. It revolves around the catastrophic nuclear disaster that occurred on 26 April 1986 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Soviet Union (present-day Ukraine). The series depicts the events leading up to the explosion at Reactor 4 and the aftermath.

It begins with the explosion itself and then showcases the efforts of scientists, engineers and government officials as they attempt to understand the severity of the situation and contain the spread of radioactive contamination. In addition to this, it follows the struggles faced by individuals dealing with the disaster, including the plant workers, firefighters, medical personnel and those in positions of authority.

IMDb rating: 9.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

2. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 covers the events of the 2008 Mumbai attacks when terrorists targeted multiple locations in the megapolis. The plot follows the lives of various individuals caught up in the attacks, including hospital staff, police officers and other civilians. It also explores the bravery and resilience of the first responders, medical professionals and ordinary citizens who worked tirelessly to save lives and assist those affected by the brutal attacks.

The chilling depictions of the chaos, fear and confusion that spread over the city during the coordinated shootings and bombings carried out by terrorists make it a must-watch. Additionally, a second season of the show, which was released in 2023, travels further back in time and covers another tragedy — the devastating floods of 2005 that brought the city to a standstill.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

3. Delhi Crime (2019)

Like The Railway Men, Delhi Crime is another crime drama series based on the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The series primarily revolves around the investigation led by the Delhi Police into the brutal gang rape of a young woman on a bus in Delhi and the subsequent search for the perpetrators. It portrays the dedicated efforts of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi and her team as they navigate the complexities of the case.

Returning for a second season in 2022, Delhi Crime roots itself on the notorious ‘Kachcha Baniyan Gang’ whose criminal activities were at their peak in the 1990s. In their valiant effort, both seasons showcase the social and systemic issues prevalent in India, including the treatment of women and the shortcomings of the justice system.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

4. Waco (2018)

Waco recounts the infamous 1993 standoff between the federal government, led by the FBI and ATF and the Branch Davidians, a religious group, at their compound in Waco, Texas. The story unfolds from multiple perspectives shedding light on the events that escalated into a prolonged siege. The plot traces the tensions, misunderstandings and escalating conflict between the Branch Davidians, led by David Koresh and the federal authorities. It explores the complexities of the group’s beliefs, the government’s actions and the series of events that led to the tragic and violent conclusion of the siege.

The portrayal of the perspectives of the Branch Davidians, the federal agents and the negotiators involved in the confrontation makes it a hard-hitting show to watch.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

5. State of Siege: 26/11 (2020)

State of Siege: 26/11 draws inspiration from journalist Sandip Unnithan’s book, Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, focusing on the military’s Operation Black Tornado during the 26/11 attacks. The series stars Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Jyoti Gauba, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Mukul Dev and Naren Kumar in pivotal roles, showcasing the terrorist attacks through the perspective of NSG Commandos, who were summoned to intervene and take charge following significant casualties within the Mumbai Police force.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

6. Trial by Fire (2023)

Based on the book written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, Trial by Fire covers the devastating Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy that occurred on 13 June 1997, in New Delhi. The seven-episode series recounts the horrific incident where a fire broke out during a screening of the Bollywood film Border at a South Delhi cinema hall, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring several others.

The show examines the events leading up to the tragedy, the causes of the fire, the inadequate safety measures in place at the cinema and the subsequent legal battles through the eyes of a couple who lost their children in the disaster. As such, it also explores the grief and trauma experienced by the families of the victims, their quest for justice and the challenges they faced in seeking accountability for the disaster.

IMDb rating: 7.8/100

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

7. Five Days at Memorial (2022)

Based on a non-fiction book by journalist and author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the events that unfolded at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It follows the harrowing experiences faced by patients, doctors and nurses stranded at the hospital amidst the chaos caused by the natural disaster.

The show centres itself around the helpless medical staff who had to make difficult decisions about patient care after the power supply went off. Allocation of limited resources such as medications, food and oxygen and the controversial act of euthanising multiple patients by medical and nursing personnel are some of the chapters explored in the miniseries.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

8. Dahaad (2023)

Dahaad has drawn inspiration from Mohan Kumar, infamously known as Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who targeted women seeking marriage. The story follows local sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati as she investigates a string of cases involving women discovered deceased in public bathrooms. Initially resembling suicides, these deaths take a chilling turn as Bhaati’s analysis unfolds, revealing the chilling presence of a serial killer on the loose.

Crafted by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Ruchika Oberoi along with Kagti, the project features a stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah in lead roles.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

9. The Days (2023)

The Days revolves around Japanese government officials, Tokyo Electric Power Company staff and Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant workers in Okuma, Japan, after the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. The show depicts the aftermath of the immense waves and structural destruction that impacted the Nuclear Power Plant, triggering the Fukushima nuclear disaster. While some hail the main players as heroes, who averted a more significant nuclear catastrophe, others hold them accountable for failing to avert the disaster.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 50%

10. The Great Indian Muder (2022)

The Great Indian Murder is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects which is inspired by the Jessica Lal murder case. The plot starts with a flashback where Vicky Rai, the son of Uttar Pradesh’s Home Minister and known for his playboy lifestyle, kills bartender Ruby Gill at a New Delhi restaurant. His motive? Simply her refusal to serve him a drink. In a turn of events, Vicky after celebrating his acquittal, is found murdered at his own party. Soon, the police discover six attendees armed with guns, each with different motives.

While the narrative and characters are fictional like most dramatised adaptations, the story is reminiscent of several headlines amalgamated into one big mystery.

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb and Netflix/The Railway Men)