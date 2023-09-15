‘Spy x Family’ Season 2: Release Date, Plot Details And Everything Else We Know About It

Spy x Family, the thrilling espionage anime adapted from Tatsuya Endo’s Japanese manga series, concluded its first season at the end of 2022. After garnering a lot of love from audiences around the world, season 2 was announced at Jump Festa 2023.

Spy x Family Season 2 confirmed pic.twitter.com/qw3GiYeuFF — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) December 18, 2022

Thanks to its intriguing plot and characters like Anya, Yor, Bond and Loid, Spy x Family became one of the biggest anime hits of 2022. The reason behind its success could be credited to how it seamlessly blended slice-of-life moments and humour with its intricate and dark storyline. So, if you are a fan of the show, here’s some good news for you.

Not only are we getting a second season of the popular anime, but we are also getting a movie which will be released after the forthcoming season. Isn’t that exciting? While we don’t really know much about the upcoming movie, we do know a thing or two about Spy x Family season 2. Scroll away.

What is the plot of ‘Spy x Family’ season 2?

Spy x Family follows the story of a master spy known as Twilight, who takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger. His reason? To construct a fabricated family in order to investigate the inner circle of the influential political leader Donovan Desmond. However, little does Twilight (aka Loid) know that his, at first glance, simple wife Yor is also a secret assassin known as the Thorn Princess. Adding another layer of complexity to the plot, their innocent daughter, Anya, possesses telepathic abilities.

The anticipated season 2 of the anime will start with the Cruise Adventure storyline, wherein the Forger family goes on a vacation on a luxury cruise ship. However, beneath the disguise of the family vacation, Yor is tackling a different mission – protecting a noble family aboard the ship from assassins. Her challenge is to maintain the secrecy of her assassin persona from both her family and any potential operatives who may be present on the ship.

According to the manga, the Cruise Adventure arc is relatively short, spanning approximately 10 to 12 episodes at best. In this scenario, the second season rollout might be similar to season one as it’ll likely be divided into two parts. This approach would also allow for a deeper exploration of Loid’s traumatic backstory.

When is ‘Spy x Family’ season 2 releasing?

Spy x Family season 2 is set to premiere on October 7, 2023.

The anime will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, the Spy x Family movie will hit theatres in Japan on December 22. As of now, it is not known whether the film will be released in theatres in other regions as well.

Who is in the voice cast of season 2?

In the Spy x Family season 2 trailer, it was evident that the main voice cast from the first season was back. So, we can expect to see Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Yor Forger, Saori Hayami as Anya Forger and Kenichirou Matsuda as Bond Forger. Season 1 also featured a supporting cast but since the story in season 2 takes place on a cruise ship, it is difficult to predict whether all of them would be back or not.

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Spy X Family)

