‘Spy x Family’ Season 3: Plot Details, Release Date And Everything Else We Know

The anime adaptation of the popular manga series, Spy x Family became a fan favourite in a remarkably short period of time. Even before the first season wrapped up, it was already being acclaimed as one of the top anime series of 2022 and earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On 7 October 2023, the second season of Spy x Family anime premiered on Crunchyroll and Netflix, which started with the Cruise Adventure storyline, wherein the Forger family goes on a holiday on a luxury cruise ship. However, beneath the disguise of the family vacation, Loid’s wife, Yor is tackling a different mission altogether!

So, it is safe to assume that the majority of fans wouldn’t want to bid farewell to this wholesome family and heartwarming anime once the ongoing season comes to an end. Naturally, the question arises: Is a Spy x Family season 3 in the pipeline?

Has ‘Spy x Family’ been renewed for season 3?

As of now, there hasn’t been an official confirmation regarding Spy x Family season 3. However, the Forger family’s story is set to continue through other entertainment mediums. The manga is expanding into a video game adaptation called SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, and there is also an upcoming movie titled Spy x Family Code: White, scheduled to premiere in Japan on 22 December 2023.

The second season of the anime, consisting of just 12 episodes, is likely to conclude shortly before the film’s release, ensuring fans won’t have to wait long for more Spy x Family content. Furthermore, the Japanese voice actors from the TV series will reprise their roles in the movie.

In the film, the family will be working on winning a cooking competition and find themselves in a situation that holds the fate of the world.

Considering the rapid success of the anime, which led to the announcement of a second season and a film adaptation, the likelihood of a season 3 seems promising. Given the availability of manga content and the strong demand from fans, we can expect the official announcement of Spy x Family’s third season in the coming weeks.

‘Spy x Family’ season 3: Potential plot, release date and likely cast

Created by Mangaka Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family follows the story of agent Twilight, aka Loid, who has to form a fake family to fulfil a mission. However, unbeknownst to him, his wife Yor is an assassin and their adopted daughter Anya is a mind reader.

While the first two seasons of the anime revolved around the adventures of the three as they go about their operation, it is quite difficult to foresee the potential plot of season 3. However, it will likely continue to follow the Forger family as they navigate their lives while trying to conceal their hidden truths from one another.

Coming to the cast, we can expect Spy x Family main characters to make a return for season 3 with Anya Forger voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, Yor Forger voiced by Saori Hayami and Loid Forger voiced by Takuya Eguchi. Meanwhile, the potential release date of the upcoming season might be somewhere around October 2024, predicted as per the past releases.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Spy x Family season 3 confirmed?

As of October 2023, Spy x Family season 3 has not been confirmed officially.

-When is Spy x Family season 3 expected to be released?

If renewed for another season, we might see a potential release in October 2024.

What will be the plot of Spy x Family season 3?

It is difficult to predict the plot of season 3 but it is likely to continue to follow the Forger family as they navigate their lives while trying to hide the truth from one another.