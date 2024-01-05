Steven Yeun Will No Longer Be A Part Of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

After THR reported the rumours, Steven Yeun himself confirmed that he will no longer be starring in Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

2023 wasn’t exactly a stellar year for Marvel Studios. Aside from misses in theatres like Quantumania and in streaming like Secret Invasion, it also had to fire Jonathan Majors after being found guilty of domestic abuse charges. A day ago, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that according to “sources”, Marvel may be losing another major player in one of its upcoming films. Yesterday, Yeun himself confirmed that he will no longer be part of Thunderbolts.

Steven Yeun has confirmed he won’t be in Thunderbolts

The Walking Dead actor’s involvement in Thunderbolts was never officially announced by Marvel, but evidently, he was slated to be in the film. Fans speculated that he might have been cast as The Sentry, a very powerful hero in the Marvel universe. But speculation was all anyone could do regarding his role.

In a conversation with Variety, Yeun revealed that the reason he dropped out was because of scheduling. “I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it,” he said. Thunderbolts was set to be released this year until it was pushed back to 2025 after the Hollywood strikes. The only MCU film that’s going to be released in 2024 is Deadpool 3.

This doesn’t mean Yeun is closing the door to the studio though. “I wanna do a Marvel movie,” he said. When asked what Marvel movie he would want to do, he replied, “I think it’s too early to say that. I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I’m just gonna say, ‘Thank you for having me.’” He also said how apologetic he was he had to back out. “It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out.”

Thunderbolts is set to release on July 25, 2025, and will focus on a team that comprises Marvel’s antiheroes, which include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Harrison Ford will also take over the role of General Ross from the late William Hurt.

