The Actual Props From ‘Succession’ Are Being Auctioned Off Right Now

You can get your hands on actual props from HBO’s Succession at this auction—for a price, of course.

If you’re still suffering from Succession withdrawal, there’s a chance for you to finally bring your Waystar Royco dreams to reality. No, I don’t mean staging a hostile takeover of a media company, or being told by Brian Cox to eff off, or being in a biting match with your significant other who you openly loathe. Heritage Auctions has an ongoing… well, auction of various props from the award-winning show. And when we say various, we mean various.

Get your hands on these Succession props at this auction

Succession may have ended last year (a subtle reminder to you that it’s 2024 now) but its legacy lives on. That’s evident by the numerous awards it’s already won and its many nominations in the upcoming Emmys, but more than that, it’s the fans’ love for the show. For true Succession fans, this auction is a pretty great treat and a chance to finally own legit memorabilia from the show.

The lineup from Heritage Auctions contains some items that are not too out of the ordinary. For example, the Roy siblings’ suits are available to be bid on, including a fantastic Shiv Roy pantsuit that no one should miss. Kendall Roy’s sneakers are also on auction as well as Logan Roy’s collection of medals and several fashion accessories like sunglasses.

But if you want something more unique, they’ve also got some more novelty items that a Succession fan would undoubtedly love to own. You can get your own Forbes magazine with Kendall “Eldest Boy” Roy on the cover. You can also own a chequebook with Roman Roy’s name on it. Finally, you can have the Waystar Royco ID badge belonging to none other than CEO Tom Wambsgans.

The auction lasts until January 13 so if you want your hands on these items and you’ve got the money to spare, make Logan Roy proud and prove you’re a “serious person” by bidding on these items on the Heritage Auctions website.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok