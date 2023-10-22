Gadar And 7 Other Hit Movies Of Sunny Deol To Binge-Watch

With the baton to carry forward the rich legacy of his megastar father Dharmendra, Sunny Deol made his entry into the film industry some four decades ago. He appeared opposite Amrita Singh in the romantic drama Betaab in 1983, and was instantly accepted by the audience. Sunny Deol was in fact is also hailed for his angry action hero persona in movies and went on to give blockbusters.
From films like Arjun (1985) to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Sunny Deol delivered a string of super-hit action films year after year. The actor also created many milestones throughout this journey. Not only did he win two National Film Awards for his action films, but several of his movies also broke box-office records in all these years.
His early films like Ghayal (1990), Darr (1993), Jeet (1996), Ghatak (1996), and Ziddi (1997) are considered cult classic films that portray him as the action hero that everybody loves. His ‘angry young man’ persona still mesmerises the audience so much so that when Gadar 2 released in theatres in 2023, the movie became the highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career and the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Safe to say, there was no match for Sunny Deol’s angry man avatar, which resulted in a list of blockbusters that are still cherished by his fans. Here is a list of 8 films that glorify his ‘angry young man’ image.
List of Sunny Deol’s hit movies that will give you an adrenaline rush
Jump To / Table of Contents
Directed by: Rahul Rawail
Other cast members: Dimple Kapadia, Raj Kiran, Supriya Pathak, Prem Chopra, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal
Release date: 20 April 1985
Synopsis: A certain incident changes the kind-hearted but unemployed Arjun’s (Sunny Deol) life after which local goons decide to teach him a lesson. This turns him into a bad guy and drags him into a political coup where two politicians, Deen Dayal Trivedi (Prem Chopra) and Shivkumar Chaugle (Anupam Kher) use him to their advantage. Furious after figuring out their master plan, Arjun decides to take revenge.
More about the film: Sunny Deol’s movie was remade in Tamil as Sathyaa, in Telugu as Bharatamlo Arjunudu, in Kannada as Sangrama, and in Sinhala as Suranimala.
Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi
Other cast members: Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, Amrish Puri, Moushumi Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena, Sudesh Berry
Release date: 22 June 1990
Synopsis: Ajay Mehra (Sunny Deol) is a righteous young man whose brother is killed by a powerful businessman, Balwant Rai (Amrish Puri). Frustrated with the corrupt system that protects the guilty, Ajay takes matters into his own hands and seeks revenge. He fights against all odds, including a corrupt police force, to bring justice to his brother.
More about the film: Sunny Deol received the National Film Award – Special Mention for his role in Ghayal.
Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi
Other cast members: Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Aamir Khan
Release date: 30 April 1993
Synopsis: Damini (Meenakshi Sheshadri) witnesses a brutal crime involving her family’s domestic help and members of another wealthy family. She decides to fight for justice, but the legal system is stacked against her. Sunny Deol plays the role of an empathetic and determined lawyer, Govind, who helps Damini in her quest for justice against the powerful culprits.
More about the film: Sunny Deol’s dialogues including “Tarikh Pe Tarikh” and “Dhai Kilo ka Haath” became iconic and a pop-culture reference.
Directed by: Yash Chopra
Other cast members: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil
Release date: 24 December 1993
Synopsis: While Shah Rukh Khan is the main antagonist in this film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Sunil Malhotra, a man who is deeply in love with Kiran (Juhi Chawla). When Kiran becomes the target of an obsessive stalker, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Sunil (Sunny Deol) becomes the protective and angry lover who will go to any lengths to save Kiran from Rahul’s clutches.
More about the film: Darr bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 41st National Film Awards.
Directed by: Raj Kanwar
Other cast members: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Tabu
Release date: 23 August 1996
Synopsis: Karan (Sunny Deol) is a feared goon working for Gajraj Chaudhry (Amrish Puri), who falls in love with Kajal (Karisma Kapoor). However, Kajal gets married to Raju (Salman Khan) to honour her father’s wish. The story takes a drastic turn when Gajraj orders Karan to kill Raju, but he has a change of heart upon learning that Kajal is pregnant with Raju’s baby.
More about the film: Jeet was remade in Bangladesh as Laal Baadshah (1999) and in Odia as Munna-A Love Story (2008).
Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi
Other cast members: Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Danny Denzongpa
Release date: 15 November 1996
Synopsis: Kashi (Sunny Deol) is an honest and brave wrestler who lives in a small town. He becomes a vigilante to fight against the corrupt system and the local mafia led by Katya (Danny Denzongpa) after he humiliates Kashi’s father and terrorises the people of a colony. Kashi’s fierce determination and physical strength make him a formidable force against the villains as he takes them down one by one.
More about the film: Sunny Deol’s movie was remade in Telugu as Aapthudu (2004).
Directed by: Guddu Dhanoa
Other cast members: Raveena Tandon, Raj Babbar, Ashish Vidyarthi
Release date: 11 April 1997
Synopsis: Deva Pradhan (Sunny Deol) is a hot-tempered young man who seeks justice for his family. After witnessing his father’s murder and his sister’s dishonour, Deva embarks on a mission to bring the culprits to justice. His relentless pursuit of truth and vengeance forms the core of the story.
More about the film: Ziddi became one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 1997, with a gross collection of INR 324.3 million (USD 3.8 million approx.) at the box office.
Directed by: Anil Sharma
Other cast members: Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Vivek Shauq
Release date: 15 June 2001
Synopsis: Set in the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, the story revolves around a Sikh truck driver, Tara (SunnyDeol), who falls in love with a Muslim girl, Sakina (Ameesha Patel) belonging to an aristocratic family. The two get married, but are separated from each other after Sakina’s father does not accept their relationship. The duo then tries to escape Sakina’s hometown in Lahore to return to India in order to live a happy life.
More about the film: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is the second most-watched Hindi film in India since the 1990s, with more than 50 million footfalls in the homeland.
The Best Ayushmann Khurrana Movies That Prove His Versatility As An Actor
7 Bhumi Pednekar Movies To Put On Your Watchlist
All Images: Courtesy IMDb
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is the biggest blockbuster of Sunny Deol?
The worldwide box office collection of Gadar 2 (2023) summed up to INR 685.19 crore (USD 82 million approx.) gross, making it Deol’s biggest blockbuster.
– Was Sunny Deol a big star?
Yes, Sunny Deol has many hit action movies in his list including Arjun (1985), Chaalbaaz (1989), Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Ghatak (1996), Border (1997), and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) to name a few.
– How rich is Sunny Deol?
He has a whopping net worth of INR 120 crore (USD 14 million approximately).
– How many flops does Sunny Deol have?
Sunny Deol has roughly given about 49 flops in his career.