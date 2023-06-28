‘The Archies’: What We Know About The New Netflix Adaptation

90s kids who grew up with The Archies comics were filled with nostalgia when the show Riverdale appeared on Netflix. It was no surprise then to see the Netflix show quickly grow in popularity among fans. Now Zoya Akhtar is bringing a desi version of The Archies to the stage in the form of a Bollywood musical.

As part of the Netflix Tudum 2023 event, the teaser of The Archies was released worldwide, introducing the cast — Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘DOT’ Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina — and giving a quick glimpse of what the movie will look like.

Check out ‘The Archies’ teaser below

The teaser of the Indian adaptation of the Archie comics provides a musical peek into the lives of seven friends in the fictional town of Riverdale, a hill station in India, in 1964. The movie follows the seven youngsters as they tackle the challenges of friendship, heartache and the trials and tribulations of being a teenager.

‘The Archies’ cast includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more

Rumours are swirling that Agastya Nanda will play the title role of Archie Andrews in the Netflix film, with Khushi Kapoor taking on the role of Betty Cooper. Suhana Khan will portray Veronica Lodge while Mihir Ahuja will play Jughead Jones. Aditi ‘DOT’ Saigal has been cast as Midge Klump, Yuvraj Menda will appear as Dilton Doiley and Vedang Raina will star as Reggie Mantle.

‘The Archies’ cast attends Netflix Tudum 2023

As part of the Netflix Tudum 2023 launch event, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda joined fellow cast members for a trailer reveal. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, delivered a striking introduction for the cast who then treated the audience to a performance of a song from the film.

What else do we know about ‘The Archies’?

Tiger Baby Productions is producing the teen-musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film will also mark the on-screen debuts of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

