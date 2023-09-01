Everything We Know About ‘The Equalizer 4’: Plot, Release Date, Cast And More

After two successful movies in The Equalizer series, Denzel Washington has returned as retired assassin Robert McCall with a third adventure, this time in Italy. In Equalizer 3, McCall faces off against the Italian mafia and if the reviews are anything to go by, Denzel has given yet another stellar performance. However, despite the positive reception to the film, it is being billed as the ‘final chapter’ of the franchise.

The first instalment, which hit theatres in 2014, and the 2018 sequel were big hits, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. For the uninitiated, both Equalizer and Equalizer 2 have made over USD 100 million at the box office. Considering the massive fan following for Antoine Fuqua’s iconic franchise, Equalizer 3 is expected to fare even better at the box office than its predecessors.

So, is it all that surprising to see fans wondering if this really is the end of their favourite action franchise? And if not, could there be an Equalizer 4 in the works? Let’s find out!

Is ‘The Equalizer 4’ happening?

A fourth Equalizer film hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s a possibility if certain conditions are met.

Director Antoine Fuqua mentioned in an interview with Total Film that he’d consider making a fourth movie only if Denzel Washington returns to play McCall. He said in a statement, “I believe this would be it. We’ve both talked about it that way. But you never know! Listen, Denzel’s in shape. He’s training every day. If you saw him now, it would blow your mind. He’s like 60 pounds lighter, even from The Equalizer. He’s really healthy. Yeah, it’s up to him. Obviously, if he wanted to do another one, I would as well, but I don’t see it. But who knows?”

Does ‘Equalizer 4’ have a release date?

While fans eagerly await news of the next thrilling instalment in this beloved franchise, as of now there’s no release date for The Equalizer 4 because the sequel hasn’t been officially announced yet. However, considering the four to five-year gaps between the previous movies, we might have to wait a while before another instalment is announced.

The ‘Equalizer 4’ cast: Who could be in it?

We don’t have any confirmed information or details about The Equalizer 4 cast. If the film does happen, we would expect Denzel Washington to reprise his iconic role as Robert McCall, unless it turns out to be a prequel or spin-off with a different character taking on the mantle.

Regardless of what happens with The Equalizer franchise, Antoine Fuqua has exciting plans for his next project – a biopic of Michael Jackson starring the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson.

Washington’s long-standing collaboration with the franchise

Denzel Washington first portrayed McCall in 2014’s The Equalizer, a modern-day reboot of the ’80s series directed by Antoine Fuqua. The story followed McCall, a former Marine and DIA agent, as he reluctantly got involved in battling the Russian mob’s sex trafficking ring, leading to a showdown with a ruthless overseas enforcer. The actor has now returned as the retired assassin in Equalizer 2 and Equalizer 3.

Watch the ‘Equalizer 3’ trailer below:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

– When is The Equalizer 4 releasing?

The release date for The Equalizer 4 has not been officially announced yet.

– What will be the plot of The Equalizer 4?

Details about the plot of The Equalizer 4 are currently limited as there’s no official information available at this time.

