12 Best Christmas Movies To Watch This Holiday Season, As Per IMDb Ratings

What’s the holiday season without a Bonafide binge of all your favourite Christmas movies? From feel-good flicks and touching classic movies to heartwarming romcoms and family favourites, tis’ the season to get comfy and invoke the Xmas spirit. And if you’re looking to fill your watchlist this holiday season, check out these 12 highest-rated Christmas movies on IMDB – some of which you’ve probably never heard of.

There is one certainty in life, and it is this: Every year come December, streaming platforms like Hallmark and Netflix unveil their seasonal selection of feel-good holiday romcoms. Love them or hate them, romantic comedies are singularly excellent in one way – they are imbued with infernal optimism. This incredible quality can make even the bitterest chronic singleton feel just the tiniest bit warm and fuzzy inside. From classics like Love Actually (2003) and The Holiday (2006) to newer offerings like A Castle For Christmas (2021) and The Princess Switch (2018), these Xmas movies are as essential to a December binge as caramel popcorn, hot cocoa, marshmallows, and cinnamon-spiced everything nice.

The magic of Christmas movies cannot be overstated; after all, this same magic extends to family offerings and children’s animations of the season. Year after year, age-old Christmas classics like A Christmas Carol are reinterpreted for the big screen. To date, the Charles Dickens’ classic has seen 16 movie and television adaptations. Various iterations of Xmas movies featuring grouchy villains have been made, most notably Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), The Grinch (2018), and Bad Santa (2003). Even taking into account the growing popularity of Hollywood remakes, it’s clear to see that Christmas movies are a winning formula.

After all – who doesn’t love a tale of redemption with the promise of a happy ending at Christmas time?

12 Highest-rated Christmas movies on IMDB that you’ve probably never heard of