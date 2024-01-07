Upcoming Bollywood Movies Of 2024 To Add To Your Watchlist: ‘The Crew’, ‘Yodha’ And More

Just as cine buffs are wrapping up 2023 with hits like Jawan and Animal, the roster of upcoming Bollywood movies of 2024 has kept the energy soaring.

From Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn, nearly all Bollywood A-listers have movies lined up throughout the upcoming year. Some first-time pairings like Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas and Padukone and Roshan in Fighter have fans eagerly waiting for the films to hit the screens.

Hindi films that dominated the 2023 box office

Whether it was the blingy Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (RRPK), featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 or Shah Rukh Khan’s action blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan, 2023 Bollywood releases saw some of the biggest highs.

Based on IMDb data, while Atlee’s Jawan collected around INR 640.8 crore on the home turf, the movie globally made a whopping INR 1,152 crore against a budget of INR 300 crore. Pathaan, too, made INR 543.3 crore in India with a global gross of INR 1,050 crore.

Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 film saw a rerun of the original star cast, comprising Deol, Ameesha Patel and Nana Patekar, made over INR 525 crore in the home country while the global collections crossed INR 687 crores.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starter, Tiger 3, was another action hit that made INR 284.2 crore in India and Rs 466 crore worldwide.

On the other hand, pandering to the millennial audience and touching upon some issues of the hour, RRPK grossed INR 153 crore on home grounds while worldwide box office tallied around INR 357 crore.

Another hit Bollywood release of the year was OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. Despite a release date clash with Gadar 2, the film made over 150 crores at the domestic box office and Rs 220 crore worldwide.

With several movies like Animal, Sam Bahadur and 12th Fail still reigning at the box office, the upcoming Bollywood films of 2024 have already set the mood for what’s in store.

The most-awaited Bollywood movies of 2024 to look out for