Are Ranbir Kapoor And Konkona Sen Sharma Reuniting For ‘Wake Up Sid 2’? Here’s What We Know

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma is doing rounds on the internet, and it has led to a speculation that Wake Up Sid 2 is in the pipeline, a sequel to the 2009 classic. Let’s find out more.

Wake Up Sid was director Ayan Mukerji’s debut that told a simple story against the backdrop of magical Mumbai – and boy did we all fall in love. The story of a careless rich college brat, Siddharth Mehra played by Ranbir Kapoor, who becomes a responsible person when he starts living with Aisha Banerjee, an aspiring writer from Kolkata, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, somehow struck the right chord and it stayed with us ever since. It was the romcom of our dreams, living alone in a new city with a friend whom we eventually fall in love with. But is Wake Up Sid 2 happening? Here’s finding out why the internet is abuzz with this news.

Is Wake Up Sid 2 confirmed?

Here’s what we know. There’s a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, from what looks like a set, that was doing the rounds on 2 January, giving rise to a speculation that the sequel of the 2009 film might be in the works. Not just Ranbir and Konkona, but the supporting cast of Namit Das and Shikha Talsania, who played Sid’s friends Rishi and Laxmi, were in the video too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

What adds more fuel to these speculations is that everyone in the video is dressed like their characters from the movie. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a blue shirt and off-white pants, while Konkona Sen Sharma is in a white kurta and denim, paired with a dupatta around her neck, just like Aisha. Namit Das is seen donning a red floral shirt and beige-coloured shorts, while Shikha Talsania is dressed in a pink shirt and blue denim.

In the most recent development, Wake Up Sid‘s producer Karan Johar has himself shared a little teaser on his Instagram, further adding to the speculations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

However, it is important to note that there’s been no official confirmation about Wake Up Sid 2. It has been a netizen conjecture completely, but we are sure excited.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India