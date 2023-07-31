BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ Sets Record, Becomes First K-Pop YouTube Video To Cross 2.1B Views

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” by BLACKPINK is an unstoppable force on YouTube as it continues to set one record after another five years after its release. The superhit single has now become the first K-pop video to clock 2.1 billion views on YouTube.

YG Entertainment, the agency that manages the iconic all-girl group, announced the feat on 31 July, saying that the group, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, touched the record mark at 4:27 pm the day before.

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” is the title track of Square Up, the group’s 2018 EP. It is known for its catchy “gun-shooting” dance moves and the captivating chorus.

More about the song’s five years of record spree

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” on YouTube

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” was released by BLACKPINK on 15 June 2018.

The song’s first record came within 24 hours when it reached over 36.2 million views on YouTube, becoming the K-pop music video with the highest views in 24 hours of release and the second-highest music video by views (after Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”) in the platform’s history at the time.

By the end of 2018, it set the record for most-watched K-pop video on YouTube. On 11 November 2019, it became the first music video by a K-pop group to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

It hit the two-billion-views mark on 4 January 2023, becoming the first music video by a K-pop group to reach the milestone.

Records outside of YouTube

The song peaked at No.55 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was then the highest ranking for a K-pop girl group on the songs chart.

In August 2019, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to earn a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification when “DDU-DU DDU-DU” was certified gold by the trade organisation.

BLACKPINK is the most-subscribed artist on YouTube in the world with over 90.3 million subscribers. The combined views of all the content on its channel comes to more than 32.4 million, according to JoongAng Daily. Of them 43 videos have more than 100 million views.

(Hero and Featured images: BLACKPINKOFFICIAL/@BLACKPINK/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur