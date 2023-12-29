18 Best Places To Visit In 2024: Italy, Japan, Norway And More

As we merrily jaunt through the holiday season and a fast-approaching New Year, all eyes are on the hottest new destinations on the map, the longest weekends, and trend forecasts. We have done the legwork and surmised 18 of the most happening places to visit in 2024.

Football fanatics, it is de rigueur to hit the German stands at the UEFA European Football Championship 2024. The appetite for competitive sports is further fuelled by the Summer Olympics and Paralympics 2024 in Paris — an exemplary upgrade to the French itinerary. Or, live it up at Las Vegas, only this time you visit the newborn Sphere for immersive shows before you hit the Nevada casinos. In essence, the coming year is fizzing with concerts, maiden cruises, sports championships, and cultural extravaganzas. To relish the choicest of global experiences, refer to our handy guide before you block the dates.

Best places to visit in 2024: The ultimate travel bucket list

1) Cocora Valley, Colombia

Things to do: Hike through Cocora Valley’s cloud forests, admire the landscape shrouded with the tallest palm trees in the world, or indulge in the ultimate 4×4 experience on a road trip. Additionally, add the Acaime Hummingbird Sanctuary to your itinerary, where a bird might even come and sit on your coffee mug.

Key Attractions in 2024: Disney has announced three ‘Adventures by Disney’ itineraries for 2024, inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film ‘Encanto.’ One among them includes an eight-day, seven-night trip to Colombia, covering the whimsical towns of Bogota, the Coffee Region, Cocora Valley, and Cartagena.

Best time to visit: From December to March, and July to August

2) Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Things to do: Admire the intricate columns and frescoes of Parma Cathedral, soak up the glossiest automobile sights at the Casa Enzo Ferrari Museum, or visit Ravenna — a historic town housing 8 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Emilia-Romagna also boasts a 90 km coastline along the Adriatic Sea, which is dotted with beach clubs, bustling shores, and unmatched seafood.

Key Attractions in 2024: Avid sports followers can’t miss the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2024 from Emilia-Romagna, also called Italy’s Sports Valley. The prestigious bicycle race is scheduled for June 2024.

Best time to visit: Emilia-Romagna is a year-round destination

3) Kyoto, Japan

Things to do: Do a crash course in Kyoto’s decorated history at the Kyoto National Museum, Kyoto Railway Museum, and Higashiyama. Or, amble through the zen temples of Ginkakuji, Nanzenji Temple, Daigoji Temple, and Tofukuji Temple, among others. A confluence of culture and culinary prowess, Kyoto also delights with diverse epicurean experiences like Pontocho (narrow lane with atmospheric dining), Nishiki Market, and a dedicated Fushimi Sake District.

Key Attractions in 2024: Timetabled to open in March 2024, the Nintendo Museum should be on every gaming geek’s radar. Moreover, the city is also hosting eagerly-awaited music concerts — Owl City, Queen, Adam Lambert, Maxim Mironov, Jack Johnson, and more — which are bound to ginger up your holiday.

Best time to visit: From March to May, and October to November

4) Singapore

Things to do: A medley of ethnic enclaves (read: Little India, Kampong Glam, and Chinatown), a shimmering skyline, Peranakan-style houses, lush gardenscapes, and otherworldly installations with overhead park connectors, Singapore packs it all. Home to 55 Michelin-star restaurants (as of 2023), the city also flaunts water parks, larger-than-life zoos, shopping haunts like Vivo City, ION Orchard, and more. The destination, recently crowned the sixth blue zone in the world, is also idyllic for wellness-forward holidays.

Key Attractions in 2024: Spruce up your Singapore getaway with the various pop concerts slated for 2024. The artist lineup includes Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, James Hype, Niall Horan, Melanie Martinez, Rod Stewart, Calum Scott, Enhypen, and Lisa Ono, among others.

Best time to visit: From December to June

5) Valletta, Malta

Things to do: Holiday in Malta’s UNESCO-listed capital to explore Blue Gotto (a series of nine caves with glowing rocks), the megalithic temple complex of Hagar Qim, the Upper and Lower Barrakka Gardens, and the surreal Auberge de Castille. Deep dive into the history and culture of the region by visiting the National Museum of Archaeology, Malta at War Museum, and Ghar Dalam Cave and Museum.

Key Attractions in 2024: Gladiator (2000), the Oscar-winning film by Ridley Scott, needs no introduction. 23 years later, the director is ready to unveil the sequel. Malta features as ancient Rome in Gladiator 2, and a trip to Valletta means strutting through the iconic shooting locales. Aligned with the movie launch, Valletta is among the best places to visit in 2024.

Best time to visit: From June to September

6) Cairo, Egypt

Things to do: The City of the Thousand Minarets, Cairo enchants with the ornate architecture of Mosque-Madrassa Of Sultan Hassan, the Pyramids of Giza, and an inspiring climb to the Bab Zuwayla Minaret. We also recommend exploring the Cave Churches of Zabbaleen and indulging in the trademark Arabian shopping experience at Khan El Khalili Bazaar.

Key Attractions in 2024: After 20 years and an estimated USD 1 billion of renovation, the Grand Egyptian Museum will open in the spring of 2024. Just 2 km from the Pyramids of Giza, it is the largest archaeological museum ever built. The revamped site will house over 100,000 Egyptian artefacts, including 5,000 relics found in the famed pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Best time to visit: From March to April, and October to November

7) Hamburg, Germany

Things to do: Head to the rock-and-roll city of Hamburg, where cultural hallmarks, ever-flowing beer, and culinary experiences abound. Tick off a visit to Germany’s largest port (Port of Hamburg), sample haute cuisine favourites like Finkenwerder Scholle, the berry-infused rote grütze, and traditional kale preparations. Soak up the sights of Landungsbrücken Piers, Old Elbe Tunnel, Reeperbahn Nightlife District, and Speicherstadt UNESCO Site.

Key Attractions in 2024: Calling all football fans! A must-visit place on your 2024 itinerary should be Hamburg. Get tickets to one of the UEFA EURO 2024 matches hosted in Germany. The Volksparkstadion Stadium in Hamburg has a capacity of 50,000 and will host matches from June 06, 2024, to July 05, 2024. Other host cities in Germany for the UEFA EURO Championship 2024 include Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.

Best time to visit: From May to September

8) Nordland, Norway

Things to do: Greet the midnight sun at Kvalvika Beach, explore the 2,102 sq km Saltfjellet-Svartisen National Park, or saunter around the scenic Sjøgata area. Wander among storybook homes, over 100 listed buildings, exciting galleries, restaurants, and coffee shops. Elevate your Norwegian holiday by visiting Torghatten (a dramatic mountain peak), Norsk Fiskeværsmuseum (a museum), and Spaceship Aurora (an innovative space centre).

Key Attractions in 2024: Take your Nordland getaway several notches higher by checking into Six Senses Svart — the world’s first-ever energy-positive hotel, which operates entirely off-grid, harnessing its own solar power. The luxury resort is all set to open in 2024 (dates to be announced soon).

Best time to visit: From June to August

9) York, England

Things to do: Walk down the Shambles — among York’s most famous streets, climb Clifford’s Tower, and admire the medieval stained glass windows of the iconic cathedral of York Minster. Additionally, partake in a cultural tête-à-tête at the various distinguished museums or hop on a spooktacular ghost bus tour to learn the region’s grimmest tales. The sheer variety of experiences in York makes it an idyllic place to visit in 2024.

Key Attractions in 2024: Uplift your itinerary by adding one of the many artist concerts happening in York – Foo Fighters: Everything Or Nothing At All Tour (June 17), Paloma Faith (May 12), Peter Hook and the Light (October 10), to name a few.

Best time to visit: From early-June to late-September

10) Budapest, Hungary

Things to do: Soak up the thermal waters at Széchenyi Baths, ferry through the Danube, the second largest river in Europe, and visit the House of Terror museum. Other unmissable attractions include the tram ride, Fishermen’s Bastion, and the Buda Castle.

Key Attractions in 2024: A symbol of the city’s architectural heritage, The Chain Bridge has fully reopened after two years of renovation. It is the first and oldest bridge to span the entire Danube River in Budapest, promising nonpareil views of Buda Castle and the Hungarian Parliament Building.

Best time to visit: From March to May, and September to November

11) Tahiti, French Polynesia

Things to do: Between the pearly white La Plage de Maui Beach and the ebony sands of Papenoo Beach, sandy-toed adventures are guaranteed. We also recommend hiking to the Fautaua Waterfall, strolling in the Pa’ofa’i Gardens, and exploring the Museum of Tahiti and The Islands. Tahiti’s water-bound escapades make it one of the best beach places to visit in 2024.

Key Attractions in 2024: Tahiti is hosting the 2024 Paris Olympics Surf Competition. Spectators can partake in the competitive zest at various celebratory sites across the island.

Best time to visit: Between May and October

12) Lima, Peru

Things to do: Admire the iconic Plaza De Armas, visit the catacombs in San Fransisco Church, and savour Peruvian cuisine, touted to be the best in all of South America. We recommend sampling the ceviche, chifa (a Peruvian take on Chinese food), aji de gallina (a spicy chicken stew), and lomo saltado (stir-fried beef with fries, onions, and tomatoes). Thereafter, go cycling along the Malecon, take in the surreal views from San Cristóbal Hill, and tick paragliding off the list.

Key Attractions in 2024: If you are a fan of Ricky Martin and Luis Miguel, club your Lima getaway with their concerts, scheduled for January 19 and February 25, respectively.

Best time to visit: From December to April

13) Sikkim, India

Things to do: Head to the uncharted forests and snow-capped peaks of Sikkim for a break from the metropolitan humdrum. Go yak riding at the Changu Lake, take a spiritual detour to the Tsuk La Khang Monastery, and allow the breathtaking Kanchenjunga mountains to serenade you. Adventure seekers can opt for a helicopter ride over Gangtok Valley, go river-rafting in the Teesta River, enjoy hang-gliding in Yumthang, or embark on the Yuksom- Dzongri trek.

Key Attractions in 2024: In a first, Sikkim will host the National Games 2024, from February 28 to March 12. All 36 states and union territories of India will participate in over 30 sports. There’s no better time to visit and witness Additionally, Sikkim is also getting its first-ever train service in 2024, owing to the 45-km-long Sivok-Rangpo railway line. This beautiful train journey through 22 tunnels and 14 bridges will help vacationers feel the pulse of the state and travel at ease.

Best time to visit: From March to May, and October to mid-December

14) Cayman Islands

Things to do: Feed wild Atlantic stingrays at Stingray City, unwind at the crescent-shaped Seven Mile Beach, and experience nature’s effortless magic at the Bioluminescent Bay. The Cayman Islands promise a no-holds-barred affair with the sea for every kind of traveller: adventurous, laidback, or heedful photographer. Other must-visits in the region include Eden Rock, Devil’s Grotto and Bloody Bay Marine Park.

Key Attractions in 2024: From two unique Royal Caribbean Cruise itineraries debuting in 2024 to the Capella Music Festival (April 27) featuring legendary artists (the line-up is yet to be announced), a holiday in the Cayman Islands guarantees saccharine memories.

Best time to visit: From December to April

15) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Things to do: Nestled in southern Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh offers unique experiences like the Cu Chi Tunnels Tour, water puppet shows, and the heart-rending War Remnants Museum. Additionally, tourists can sail through the Mekong River on a boat, appreciate startling performances at the Saigon Opera House, and shop at the Ben Thanh Markets.

Key Attractions in 2024: Vietnam is all set to host its first-ever Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival from April 6 to April 13, 2024. In addition to the glitz and glamour, the festival will also host a content and cinema expo, seminars, and masterclasses. Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh will also host the Wild Flowers (Portugal-based band) concert on February 02, 2024.

Best time to visit: From December to March

16) Baku, Azerbaijan

Things to do: The Fire Mountain of Yanar Dag, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and the Palace of Shirvanshahs are Baku staples. Beyond the sightseeing classics, challenge the norms of architecture at Heydar Aliyev Center, admire the Flame Towers, and taste the local energy at Fountains Square. For the best views of the city, hop on the Baku Ferris Wheel (Baku Eye).

Key Attractions in 2024: Baku will host the high-octane Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 from September 12 to September 15. The three-day passes for the race are already out, so grab yours to witness the bona fide Need For Speed chase. Additionally, the city will also host music concerts by Jah Khalib and Kollektiv Turmstrasse.

Best time to visit: From April to October

17) Nazas, Mexico

Things to do: Nestled in the state of Durango in north-western Mexico, Nazas promises a culturally rich getaway. Hike through the majestic Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range, visit inspiring museums, and indulge in local delicacies like tamales, enchiladas, and tacos. Choose heightened adventure by partaking in caving at Cueva de la Mora.

Key Attractions in 2024: Beyond regional fervour, Nazas is also said to offer some of the best views of 2024’s rare solar eclipse. In the coming year, the solar eclipse will feature a longer duration of totality on the centre line, making it a site worth witnessing.

Best time to visit: From November to March

18) Kivalina, Alaska

Things to do: With no more than 450 residents, the beautiful village of Kivalina is like one big family. Quaint wooden chalets stand next to each other, supportive and scintillating at once. Flanked by sea ice on one side, and a frozen lake on another, Kivalina stands just 130 km north of the Arctic Circle. Beyond the rustic beauty of the village, you can explore nearby locales like Kotzebue, Anchorage, and Fairbanks.

Key Attractions in 2024: Regrettably, the village of Kivalina has become a victim of climate change. Over the last decade, violent storms, coastal erosion, and warmer seas have caused the land to wash away. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers even predicted that Kivalina would be uninhabitable by 2025. So, if you’re inclined towards an offbeat, unchartered terrain filled with practical lessons on climate change, consider Kivalina.

Best time to visit: From mid-May to September

