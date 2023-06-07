The Most Hilarious Memes On Apple’s Vision Pro Headset

Barely moments after Apple announced the Vision Pro, netizens quickly got to work on memes, and we’ve compiled some of our favourites.

Apple unveiled the Vision Pro in their WWDC23 keynote, which marks the company’s foray into the headset game. It’s a major announcement from the San Cupertino-based company, with the presentation taking its cue from Steve Jobs’ iconic “One more thing” line. Obviously, the internet immediately erupted in discussion. Some are praising the Vision Pro, others are calling it a sure-fire dud, while others are on the fence. We gave our thoughts on it as well—just saying, in case you want to read that.

But what we are looking forward to is the inevitable deluge of memes, and in true KEKW glory, they have arrived.

The choicest memes on the Vision Pro

The WWDC23 keynote did announce a number of different things like iOS17 and a new 15-inch MacBook Air, but netizens’ are enraptured by the Vision Pro. Touted by Apple as their “spatial computer”, ther device is basically a mixed reality headset that seamlessly blends the space around you with digital items from Safari windows and FaceTime to AR objects and a theatre-sized screen for watching Ted Lasso.

People have noted that the Vision Pro look like ski goggles, but some argue they also resemble scuba goggles. Others are delighting (or perhaps rueing) the day when kids move on from iPad to Vision Pro addiction. Another post is suggesting a great way to make the Eyesight feature a little more entertaining for everyone. And of course, you can’t avoid the memes poking fun at the device’s price.

Here are some of our favourite memes about the Vision Pro.

Me when Apple Vision Pro drops pic.twitter.com/E0H54ZJBm5 — haider🛸 (@haiiderrrx) June 6, 2023

you can charge your apple pencil with vision pro pic.twitter.com/C1lPVwPvTi — Henry Talacko (@Henboy10) June 6, 2023

Me walking into a PowerPoint presentation with my Apple Vision Pro headset to edit the font size

pic.twitter.com/Sx8JbjS1uk — oomf magazine (@oomfmagazine) June 6, 2023

The first thing I'm doing when I get my Apple Vision Pro is putting it in "Buscemi mode" pic.twitter.com/D9R4Wd8h7E — fred | فريد (@FreddieCampion) June 6, 2023

Thanks to Apple Vision Pro we were able to cure our kid's debilitating iPad addiction and start having normal family dinners again. pic.twitter.com/x9xnpwNDzY — Fireship (@fireship_dev) June 6, 2023

me watching all 46 episodes of marineford at the same time using the vision pro pic.twitter.com/eATFSXFotF — Geo (@Geo_AW) June 6, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PCMag (@pcmag)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • MEMES & MEME-CULTURE (@memezar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONDAN. (@the_teflon_dan)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok