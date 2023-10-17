The Best Of Menswear At Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Tarun Tahiliani, Varun Bahl And More

After the frenzy of European fashion showcases throughout the month of September, it is time to move towards India’s sartorial style spectacle — FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023! The five-day extravaganza — covering both womenswear and menswear — commenced on 11 October and continued till 15 October 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

In the ever-evolving fashion realm, this annual prestigious event stands as a beacon of innovation and style, showcasing new trends and cutting-edge designs. With each passing season, Lakme Fashion Week has brought together an assembly of Indian visionaries, designers, independent labels and models, who redefine the frontier of fashion offering a sneak peek into the future of style.

With an impressive menswear designer list, Lakme Fashion Week celebrated the fusion of tradition and modernity, craftsmanship and creativity and the boundless possibilities of self-expression through clothing. While Abhishek Paatni’s NoughtOne presented a special menswear wedding collection based on MotoGP, Varun Bahl expressed his love for florals with a contemporary take on men’s wedding silhouettes.

Unusual textures, unique proportions, androgynous silhouettes and sustainable fashion ruled the ramp. As a cherry on top, several Bollywood celebrities walked the runway including Jim Sarbh for Samant Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao for Park Avenue and Rana Daggubati for Shivan & Narresh, to name a few.

So, in case you are curious about what went down at Lakme Fashion Week and want to take inspiration for the upcoming festive season from the menswear designer’s list, let us offer you a glimpse into the runway display and your favourite Bollywood celebrities as models. Scroll away!

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: The best of menswear looks to take notes from

Samant Chauhan

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 started its first day with Samant Chauhan presenting his latest Ice Watch collection, inspired by the beauty and fragility of glaciers. The designer chose Jim Sarbh to be his showstopper in an ivory look featuring a short jacket and trousers, paired with a flowing cape.

Every piece in the collection oozed sophistication and practicality, mirroring the fragile essence of glaciers. The colour scheme of the showcase draws its inspiration from the shades found in glacial environments. In his collection, the apparel featured twirling curves, enigmatic forms and geometric motifs, infusing intricate artistry into the overall designs.

Tarun Tahiliani

In 2022, Tarun Tahiliani introduced his bespoke menswear brand Tasva focused especially on ready-to-wear offerings for festive and wedding occasions. At the 2023 Lakme Fashion Week, the designer introduced his new wedding wear collection, capturing the core of Indian culture and tradition.

The models strutted down the runway in bandhgalas, traditional Bundi jackets, kurtas and trousers in the subtle colour palette of light yellow, blush, black, red, grey, ivory and charcoal. Similarly, Vijay Verma, the showstopper, perfected head-to-toe ivory look with a printed bandhgala, white dhoti and a dupatta. This collection paid tribute to the enduring charm of luxury and harmoniously blended classic craftsmanship with contemporary tastes.

Amit Aggarwal

Amit Aggarwal presented his first-ever pret show, aka ready-to-wear, at the 2023 Lakme Fashion Week. Dubbed Core, the fashion display comprised of co-ed looks, mainly focusing on womenswear. However, the designer made sure that the men also got to have fun with his alluring designs.

Metallics and glitter were the dominant traits throughout the collection, with men sporting capes and trousers in shades of electric blue, black and silver. Keeping functionality and comfort in mind, all the pieces from this range are effortless to style and are an ideal option for evening wear.

Shivan & Narresh

Immersed in the beauty of nature, Shivan & Narresh collaborated with footwear behemoth Birkenstock to showcase their collection on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The source of inspiration for this collection lay in the Suomi Series, which originates from the designer duo’s recent journey to Finland.

Their deep exploration of Finnish culture led to the creation of five distinct prints, which were found on bowling shirts, jackets and polo shirts. Actor Rana Daggubati walked the runway in a printed blue, green and yellow-hued zipper jacket shirt, styled with a sheer pullover and black trousers. His look was finished with dark green Birkenstock sandals that amplified the overall fit.

Additionally, the designers took their inspiration to a whole new level by including knitted socks, reflecting the significance of villasukka or handmade socks that are popular among people of every age for all-year-round use in Finland.

Varun Bahl

Varun Bahl’s Fall 2023 Festive collection was the continuation of his couture collection, Inner Bloom, offering a glimpse into a world where the splendour of nature fuses with his two decades of designing expertise. This collection served as a testament to his profound connection with the natural world through the timeless symbol of flowers, which were meticulously brought to life with intricate 3D embroideries, lavish materials and expert craftsmanship.

The menswear lineup saw an interesting take on festive wear such as long satin bandhgalas with floral motifs, short Bundi jackets, printed silk shirts, loose pyjamas and trousers in the shades of dark purple, back, red and navy blue. In alignment with the designer’s commitment to sustainability, the showcase also included a small upcycled collection, promoting the repurposing of materials and contributing to a more eco-conscious fashion industry.

Pawan Sachdeva

Pawan Sachdeva’s Infinity collection symbolised boundless possibilities, everlasting elegance and ageless fashion. It took inspiration from the cosmos and the ceaseless growth of human imagination, serving as an embodiment of limitless style and originality.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh walked the runway in a zipped-up shirt and trousers, paired with a long trench coat with infinity infinity-printed design, making it quite a highlight of the presentation. Similarly, every clothing item in this range conveyed the notion that fashion is without limits. These pieces were crafted using a combination of comfortable yet forward-looking silhouettes, flowing fabrics and embellishments that seamlessly align with the theme of infinity.

NoughtOne

NoughtOne’s new collection was themed around the universe of motorcycles and MotoGP, achieved through a fusion of fashion and music. The silhouettes and intricate details within the collection paid homage to biking gear, including Moto GP jackets, knee patches and panelled sleeves. Some of the other garments of the collection featured oversized t-shirts, cargo pants, ripped baggy denim, colour-splattered denim jackets and trousers as well as utilitarian vests.

The latest presentation not only encapsulated the aesthetics of biking but also offered functional and comfortable attire suited for everyday wear on the streets, allowing you to carry a piece of the biking experience with you wherever you go.

Guapa

Guapa’s collection served as a captivating tribute to the mesmerising and surprising contradictions found in a Desert Oasis. It combined natural, earthy shades with striking and contrasting bright colours, as well as graceful, hand-draped silhouettes alongside impeccably tailored garments.

As a resortwear label, the men’s attires focused on holiday-inspired themes. For example, floral co-ord sets, printed trousers and Bermuda shorts. The brand’s commitment to sustainability was evident throughout the collection, with a strong emphasis on using biodegradable fabrics, minimising waste and incorporating upcycling practices as a fundamental part of the design ethos.

Park Avenue

Park Avenue’s latest offerings were all about casual outfits combined with style and practicality. Whether you are heading out for a night with friends, spending a relaxed day at the office or going on a date, this Premium Casual collection offers the ideal attire for the occasion.

Showstopper Rajkummar Rao sported a sleek striped navy blue suit, which was paired with a crisp white t-shirt and the fit was completed with accessories including a silver chain, multiple black rings and a pair of classic black boots, seamlessly bringing the essence of the brand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Where is Lakme Fashion Week 2023 being held?

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 was held in New Delhi.

-Which brands are showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023?

Pawan Sachdeva, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Countrymade, NoughtOne, Varun Bahl, 11.11/eleven eleven and Guapa were some of the designers and brands that showcased at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.