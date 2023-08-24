7 Uber-Cool AP Dhillon Outfits That Make His Fashion Game ‘First Of A Kind’

Punjabi pop singer AP Dhillon burst onto the music scene like a bonafide star with his 2020 debut hit ‘Brown Munde’. Be it his clever lyrics, signature ducktail beard or outfits that ooze style, everything about the young artist seems to be clicking with millennials and Gen-Z alike. A trendsetter for those who dig fashion, AP Dhillon’s outfits are giving some major fashion inspiration to men who want to steal his cool aesthetic.

Now, with the release of the docu-series First of a Kind, which chronicles the meteoric rise of this musical prodigy, AP Dhillon’s popularity has skyrocketed to new heights. Combine that with the buzz surrounding his latest chart-topper ‘With You (Teriyan Adavaan)’, a collaboration with actor and girlfriend Banita Sandhu, and the dude simply seems unstoppable.

Yet, what captivates us the most (after his music, of course) is his commanding stage presence, a visual treat trademarked by his cool jackets, distinctive undercut hairstyle and an arsenal of blingy accessories.

[09:30 am] Aayaan Upadhyaya

We dug deep into AP Dhillon’s Instagram account and found some eclectic fits that redefine the boundaries of fashion, making his aesthetic truly ‘first of a kind.’

7 AP Dhillon outfits that are fashion goals

Tie-dye suit finished with a choker

Dhillon wore this outfit to the screening of his docu-series First of a Kind and from the looks of it, he is giving even Ranveer Singh a run for his money. A fancy tie-dye suit effortlessly paired with a diamond-encrusted choker and a bold statement dangler earring is a style move befitting of a rockstar. For shoes, the flaneur opted for chunky oxford lace-ups that perfectly round off his slick look.

Vacation fashion done right

AP Dhillon effortlessly sets the bar for vacation fashion in his latest hit ‘Teriyaan Adavaan’. This ensemble piece, featuring a playful floral shirt paired with relaxed trousers, is a masterclass in achieving the perfect vacation look. It’s all print yet it has a clean and restrained vibe to it. Resort wear done to perfection.

Ken, who?

Who needs Ken when you have AP Dhillon redefining the rules of fashion?

The singer has an uncanny ability to infuse even the most unexpected styles with his signature machismo. Case in point, his bold choice of a Rani pink double-breasted suit jacket, accentuated by a chunky emerald choker and a collection of statement rings. Well, leave it to AP Dhillon’s outfit to give Barbicore a new, fashion-forward twist.

Go baggy or go home

When it comes to embracing the baggy pants trend, AP takes things to the next level. He effortlessly rocks a pair of incredibly airy pants adorned with bold letter prints, all the while maintaining a sporty-chic vibe in one of his Instagram posts. The cherry on the cake? A baseball-inspired t-shirt that elevates his casual-cool aesthetic to new heights.

Can’t go wrong with all-black

Along with Dhillon’s fashion choices, his grooming game is also always on point and has become quite popular amongst young men. The distinctive undercut hairstyle that tames his dark curls and the thick ducktail beard are both part of the ‘Summer High’ singer’s cool aesthetic. It doesn’t hurt that his grooming game also complements his rugged all-black ensemble.

‘Bomb’er jackets all the way

Bomber jackets make for a key element of the rapper’s everyday looks. With a penchant for experimental layer-dressing, these jackets perfectly accentuate his lean frame while working as a canvas upon which he crafts his imposing aesthetic.

Chunkier sneakers are better sneakers

Sneakers have always been cool, but if you’re ready to take your style to the next level, chunky sneakers are the way to go. They not only exude an edgier vibe but also discreetly add a few extra inches to your height. Consider this your cue to step up your footwear game.

Final thoughts

So, there you have it, guys—a tantalizing lookbook showcasing AP Dhillon’s outfits, serving up a sweet sartorial treat. From bold pantsuits to towering chunky sneakers, he’s not just a musical sensation but a style maestro, setting trends and defying conventions one outfit at a time.

We can’t help but stan!