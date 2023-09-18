These Are The Best Birkenstocks For Men

The biggest hit of 2023, the Barbie movie, has given birth to new trends and breathed life into existing ones. Notably, it has popularised concepts like ‘Barbiecore’ and brought attention to the enduring appeal of Birkenstocks. You might be wondering, “Why Birkenstocks?” Well, let’s delve into the reasons behind this unexpected association.

In the Barbie movie, Birkenstocks stand in stark contrast to the stereotypical image of Barbie, who is renowned for her flawlessly arched feet and high-heeled stilettos. To illustrate this contrast, the character of Weird Barbie (played flawlessly by Emmy-winner Kate McKinnon) employs a pair of Birkenstock sandals as a symbol of the real world, which is diametrically opposed to the fantastical realm of Barbieland. Consequently, when Barbie ultimately decides to leave her home, she is depicted wearing a pair of pink Birkenstock Arizona sandals. This choice of footwear not only signifies her departure from her comfort zone but also symbolises her embrace of a more down-to-earth and relatable lifestyle.

In fact, according to data from Lyst, there was a 110% surge in searches for the specific Birkenstock sandals worn by Robbie in the movie immediately after the film’s release. Meanwhile, on Google, searches for ‘Birkenstock sandals for women’ experienced a notable spike of… wait for it… 346%.

But why should girls have all the fun? Birkenstocks for men are also a thing and have been hailed as one of the most comfortable choices for footwear. Not to mention, it is 2023 and there is no reason why men shouldn’t be investing in these classic wardrobe staples. So, to make your lives easier, we have curated the best Birkenstock sandals for men to purchase in 2023. Check them out!

Best Birkenstocks for men to add to their shoe racks in 2023

Arizona Split Nubuck/Suede Leather in Light Rose

The signature Birkenstock aka the Arizona is one of the most popular styles from the brand and is known for its legendary two-strap design. It is also the same pair that Margot Robbie wore in the Barbie movie’s last scene.

A unisex sandal, it combines timeless style with the distinctive comfort of the footbed. Drawing inspiration from colour-blocking, this version embraces a single-colour approach, integrating varied materials on each strap. This is an ideal design if you are looking to invest in footwear with multi-functional elements and is the perfect add-on for your urban street style. These Birkenstocks will look extraordinary when paired with distressed and straight denim trousers, a shirt and a jacket.

Gary Suede Leather in Faded Khaki

As everyone has unique preferences, some folks may not favour open shoes. So, for those who lean towards closed-shoe designs that offer the level of comfort synonymous with Birkenstocks, the brand offers a pair of low-profile lace-up shoes – the Birkenstock Gary. This option is particularly suitable for those who prefer going sockless, thanks to its smooth interior that minimises friction. Its organic aesthetic derives from the remarkably soft suede upper.

Arizona Natural Leather in Ginger Brown

While the Birkenstock Arizona is available in numerous variations, this particular pair is crafted from classic natural leather. This design has attained cult status among many Birkenstock enthusiasts and is suitable for both men and women. With its earthy-toned shade, these sandals make for an excellent choice for your everyday outings, whether you’re headed to the office, running errands or meeting up with friends. Not only will these shoes provide a much-needed style boost to your ensemble, but they also offer exceptional comfort for your feet.

Arizona Essentials EVA in Faded Lime Multi

If there was an award for the best waterproof shoes, the Birkenstock Arizona EVA would undoubtedly win it! Drawing inspiration from the traditional cork sandal, this version is expertly crafted using premium-quality EVA material, which is both odour-free and of top-notch quality. It is ultra-lightweight, has exceptional elasticity, and comes equipped with waterproof properties and skin-friendly attributes – all the while delivering that hallmark Birkenstock comfort. You can wear these shoes worry-free, knowing they won’t get soaked. This also makes these the perfect choice for the beach, tropical vacations and even during the monsoon season.

Boston Clogs Nubuck Leather in Blue

Are you in search of a fusion between closed and open footwear? Allow us to introduce you to the Birkenstock Boston Clog. This version of the classic Boston clog boasts an exceptionally soft and velvety suede construction. Its reputation is also well-deserved, thanks to its refined and customisable design.

When it comes to styling these clogs, you can effortlessly pair them with well-fitted shorts and a classic polo shirt to achieve a comfortable and relaxed summer look.

Boston Essentials EVA in Dusty Blue

Birkenstock Boston Clog meets EVA – a timeless design that is suitable for year-round wear. Taking inspiration from the cork sandal, it is meticulously crafted using EVA which, for the uninitiated, is an exceptionally lightweight and incredibly flexible synthetic material. One of the best aspects of this footwear brand is its commitment to offering designs in various materials, ensuring customers can make a choice without compromising on quality.

Barbados EVA in Purple Fog

Love single-strapped sliders? Let Birkenstock Barbados introduce you to their versatile mule, the perfect choice for those who value functionality and comfort. These sliders offer impressive shock absorption, waterproof construction and skin-friendly attributes, making them an excellent choice for beach outings, garden strolls and even the spa. Pair your Birkenstock Barbados with linen pants and a patterned button-down shirt for a relaxed, bohemian-inspired look.

Tema Micro Fibre in Lime Sour

The casual Birkenstock Tema offers practicality with its convenient hook-and-loop fastener, making it perfect for those looking to incorporate athletic aesthetics into their daily attire. This version embodies a sporty essence, catering to individuals who lead active lives. It also retains the sandal’s iconic design and athletic spirit.

To complete your sporty look, pair your Birkenstock Tema with athletic shorts and a lightweight hoodie.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Birkenstock)

