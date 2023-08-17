Arjun Mathur’s ‘Made In Heaven’ Outfits Are Perfect For Dudes With Elegant Style

In the dazzling world of Made in Heaven Season 2, Arjun Mathur’s portrayal of Karan Mehra, a wedding planner navigating the labyrinth of life’s complexities as a gay man seeking acceptance from his ailing mother, is full of warmth, volatility and vulnerability. While his life choices are messed up and twisted, what’s not so complex is his sense of effortless style.

Barring that one fleeting moment of birthday suit boldness on a French Riviera beach, Arjun (as Karan) consistently exhibits refined elegance. As the show revolves around orchestrating opulent Indian weddings, sartorial drama takes centre stage.

That said, Arjun was seen making some classic choices when it comes to his Indian wear in the show, Kurtas and Indian formals that you could probably use as occasion wear in the upcoming wedding and festive season.

So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Arjun Mathur’s Made in Heaven outfits that left a lasting and impressive impression on us.

Arjun Mathur’s ‘Made in Heaven’ outfits we absolutely loved

Teal temptation

For one of the weddings shown in season 2, Arjun was seen rocking a teal blue kurta that featured front overlap panels and some understated side button detailing. The breezy linen fabric in a vibrant hue is literally giving us life. This ensemble could easily be mirrored by a groom’s best man, radiating elegance in the upcoming wedding season.

Grey grandeur revived

This look is your cue to start wearing those long kurtas again that you had relegated to the back of your wardrobes in 2021. An Antar Agni creation, complete with white piping detailing, this piece is paired alongside tailored white trousers and sophisticated Oxford shoes. Just clone that gelled-up and slick back hairstyle as well and you are sure to turn heads and melt hearts in every room you enter.

Mauve majesty

Introducing a refreshing twist to the timeless Bandhgala, Arjun embraces a captivating mauve rendition that veers away from the conventional navy blue and black tones. What makes the ensemble look young and millennial-friendly are the cool white sneakers that round off the whole drip. 10s across the board!

Monochrome magic

This outfit sees the ‘chocolate boy on the loose’ sporting an effortlessly chic monotone look. Combining an olive green shirt kurta with relaxed-fit trousers and an earthy brown Nehru jacket, this ensemble epitomises sophistication for afternoon festivities. Accompanied by a pair of easygoing strappy sandals, it’s a look that embodies understated elegance.

The polished gentleman

Here’s a mood board for mastering the ‘good boy’ aesthetic – a black kurta paired with a suave blue Nehru jacket. This ensemble, a tried-and-true choice, receives a dash of playfulness with the addition of a polka dot pocket square, a perfect example of how subtle details can elevate an outfit to new heights.

So, there you have it guys, the best Arjun Mathur Made in Heaven season 2 outfits we absolutely loved. Whether you are aiming to channel the suave best man or the polished gentleman, Arjun’s wardrobe offers a kaleidoscope of inspiration for the modern urban man.