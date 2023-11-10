Cop Your Diwali Party Outfit Inspiration From These 11 Best-Dressed Celebrities

With the festival of lights right around the corner, the stage has been set for the glitziest and most glamorous Bollywood Diwali parties of the year. Besides being a harbinger of the good times and reunions, these offer a good excuse for celebrities to play dress up and bless our social media feed with opulent looks that seem straight out of a magazine cover.

From Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash to Sara Ali Khan’s intimate card party that took place earlier this week, these star-studded soirées have been no less than sparkling fashion showcases where our favourite celebrities turned into style icons. Shiny sequins and chic florals have been ruling the ethnicwear scene for men this season.

Celebs are stepping out in outfits that redefine elegance and celebrate tradition with a modern twist. It’s all about striking the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary, and we’ve got the front-row seats to the sartorial extravaganza of the year. On that note…

The best-dressed celebrities at Bollywood’s most happening 2023 Diwali parties

From Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nawab-inspired chikankari kurta to Rohit Saraf’s Barbiecore Diwali fashion, we’ve got the scoop on the fashion statements that are sure to turn heads and set new trends. So, sit back, relax, and scroll up to take a style tip or two from the wardrobes of your favourite stars at the most stylish Diwali parties of the season.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim exemplified contemporary elegance at MM’s Diwali party, redefining the modern-day Nawab style. He donned a pristine white chikankari kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery at the neckline, serving as a striking focal point.

Follow his lead to elevate your Indian formal look by pairing the kurta with sleek pyjamas and complementing the ensemble with suede Chelsea boots. His clean-shaven face and stylishly tousled hair contribute to a refined yet edgy style.

Not just that, Iggy Boy was also spotted attending another star-studded Diwali bash in Tinsel Town in good ol’ breeches paired with an ornately done Bandhgala in a flattering shade of burgundy. Another Diwali party look you could cop this festive season.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was the embodiment of trendy Diwali party style, showcasing a blend of thread work, and mirror work with a hint of men’s cleavage and tons of crop haircut swag. His outfit featured a white kurta adorned with blue thread and mirror work, worn in a casually unbuttoned style that exuded a laid-back yet stylish charm. To complete his striking look, the actor paired the kurta with slim-fit pyjamas and finished it off with sophisticated suede shoes.

Pulkit Samrat

The Fukrey actor turned heads at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party with his sartorial choice. He donned a captivating blue kurta crafted from a sheer fabric, adorned with intricate embroidery on the neck and sleeves. This ornate detailing added an extra layer of regality to his ensemble. Pairing the statement kurta with wide-legged white pants and complementing the look with tan-brown mojaris, his outfit could be considered a bold approach to festive fashion.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma’s style experiments have been yielding remarkable results and his Diwali party look is no exception. The highlight of his ethnic attire is a side-open kurta, reminiscent of the timeless angrakha style, which he has flawlessly rocked. The choice of organza fabric not only adds to the overall elegance but also ensures a flattering fit. Varma’s fashion-forward approach undoubtedly places him among the best-dressed celebrities at this season’s Diwali parties.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, a head-turner at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, exhibited impeccable style in a striking heavily embroidered black velvet kurta. This regal piece was thoughtfully paired with loose-fit pants and pointy black loafers, making his ensemble a fine example of contemporary traditional attire. Sidharth’s light stubble and perfectly combed thick hair contributed to the slick and sophisticated aura of his look, solidifying his position as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Diwali party this season.

Rohit Saraf

The Sky Is Pink actor made a Barbiecore appearance at the Diwali party in B-town in a, well, pink kurta, an unconventional but standout choice for the festive season. His kurta was a true embodiment of the festive spirit, boasting heavy silver threadwork that added a touch of opulence to his attire. To complete his unique look, Saraf paired the kurta with cropped silk pyjamas and black leather mojaris.

Orry

No Bollywood party or fashion roundup is ever complete without Orry’s sunny presence and chic sartorial sensibility. The social media sensation attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in a vibrant mustard yellow button-down shirt kurta, which he effortlessly paired with relaxed beige pants and some sneakers. Orry’s ensemble was a seamless fusion of traditional and modern elements, perfectly capturing the essence of contemporary Indian fashion. To round up his festive look, he styled his hair in a slick low ponytail, adding a touch of finesse to his overall Diwali party look.

Anil Kapoor

Proving age is just a number, the ever-youthful Anil Kapoor rocked Diwali fashion with his signature ‘Jhakaaaas’ style. The 63-year-old actor defied age gracefully by opting for a fashion-forward choice — a floral print anti-fit kurta in an elegant beige colour. His outfit was complete with matching loose pants and strappy leather sandals, showcasing his chic and confident approach to ethnic style.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar epitomised opulence at this Diwali party, sticking to the mantra that “all that glitters is gold.” His fashion sensibilities were on full display with a classic black sherwani embellished with statement ornamental sleeves and eye-catching big golden buttons. Only someone with KJo’s unparalleled style could effortlessly carry off such a bold look.

He expertly paired the jacket with matching tailored trousers and elevated the ensemble with heeled penny loafers, making a fashion statement that’s befitting for the occasion.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur attended alleged girlfriend Ananya Panday’s new BFF Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali party in a maroon kurta that featured paisley thread work, a traditional choice in terms of both pattern and colour. The actor styled his kurta with shiny black pants and dress shoes and chose to go clean-shaven for a change. Well, we are not complaining!

Kartik Aaryan

Sara’s ex Kartik Aaryan also joined her Diwali party looking like a delectable ‘laddoo’ in a yellow coloured Lucknowi kurta. The Bollywood heartthrob paired his kurta with white pyjamas and some classic Kolhapuri chappals, enhancing the ethnic vibe of his look by manifolds.

Much like Aditya, Kartik sported a clean-shaven look and got his signature messy locks trimmed for the occasion. A sweet look for men wanting to channel a clean and chic look this Diwali party season.

(Hero and feature image credits: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor/Orry)