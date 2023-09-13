Hello fall! Also, hello fresh kicks!

If you’re itching to give your shoedrobe a quick fall upgrade, you’re in for a treat. Welcome to a lineup of top sneaker launches for September 2023 that are about to make you look like the coolest dude on the block this season. We’re not just talking about any kicks here, we’re diving into a whirlwind of the sneaker world, from your most anticipated Nikes to Adidas gems and even some seriously cool celebrity brand collaborations.

Top Sneaker Launches of September 2023

Get ready for the most anticipated sneaker launches of September 2023 that are set to drop like confetti at your fall party.

Fenty x Puma ‘Avanti’

Release Date: September 15

Price: USD 80 to USD 160

Rihanna and PUMA are teaming up once again to drop a bombshell on the sneaker scene. The Fenty x PUMA King Avanti Premium, set to hit stores on September 15th, is pure sneaker royalty.

Inspired by iconic football boots worn by legends like Pelé and Maradona in 1968, these kicks blend performance and style seamlessly. Rihanna’s design also takes cues from the iconic 1998 Jil Sander King, merging the upper of a performance boot with a lifestyle-ready sole unit. The Avanti, a PUMA staple since 2001, continues to pay homage to its collaboration with Jil Sander.

These kicks will be available in two swanky colourways: black/white and chrome. Catering to all sizes from toddlers to adults, their prices range from USD 80 to USD 160.

Emmitt Smith’s Legendary Reebok ES22 Sneaker

Release Date: September 15

Price: USD 180

Football fans, brace yourselves for a blast from the past. Reebok is resurrecting Emmitt Smith’s iconic ES22 turf training sneaker, originally launched in 1996. Smith, a football legend and Hall of Fame inductee, joined forces with Reebok in ’93, and the ES22 became an instant classic. On September 15th, these iconic kicks will return to the scene with a fresh Club Blue look featuring glossy uppers, a holographic tongue hit and Smith’s legendary No. 22 on the heels.

Unlike before, this time around the sole is sleek black. Nevertheless, it still packs Reebok’s innovative technology, including Viz-Hex and Hexalite cushioning. This is a must-have for fans, old and new, who want to own a piece of football history.

LaFrancé x PUMA MB.03s

Release Date: September 14

Price: USD 125

Basketball sensation LaMelo Ball is bringing his off-court fashion game to the next level with LaFrancé, his designer clothing brand. Now teaming up with PUMA, they’re unleashing the LaFrancé x PUMA MB.03s, a Nitro-cushioned masterpiece that screams coolness and elegance. These shoes rock a neon-dominant design adorned with black fleur-de-lis graphics, making them a visual spectacle.

LaMelo’s creative touch combined with PUMA’s sporting heritage promises a new chapter in sneaker greatness. The accompanying apparel collection further embraces this partnership with green-themed colour-blocking, floral motifs and metallic gold touches. Fashionistas and basketball fanatics, mark your calendars for September 14th, when this collection drops at PUMA’s flagship stores.

A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max Plus

Release Date: September 21

Price: USD 220

If you’re on the hunt for hot kicks, the A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Max Plus (now TN98) should be on your radar. These sneakers, dropping in ‘Stone’ and ‘Onyx’ colourways, are a marriage of ACW’s industrial aesthetics and Nike’s Air Max legacy. Constructed with premium leather and extra square cut-outs on the side panels, they exude a minimalist design and subtle flair.

The first two drops hit Nike SNKRS on September 21 for USD 220 each, with an ACW-exclusive House Blue version coming soon. These shoes are a nod to innovation and style, making them worth the moolah you’ll be spluring on them.

The Jordan Luka 2

Release Date: September 14

Price: USD 140

Luka Doncic’s second signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 2 is one of the most awaited sneaker launches of September. It pays homage to his homeland Slovenia’s Lake Bled. These sneakers also feature sustainable Next Nature construction, with at least 20% recycled materials.

Their vibrant red accents pop against the tonal blue scheme, and reground content is integrated into the heel clip and cushioning system. Simply put, these sneakers are a testament to both performance and environmental consciousness.

Nike ISPA Link Axis

Release Date: September 12

Price: USD 300

Nike’s ISPA Link Axis, with its innovative design and sustainable materials, is a sneaker enthusiast’s dream shoe. Featuring a unique upper and sole separation, it’s constructed using environmentally friendly materials like recycled polyester and Nike airbag scraps.

If you’re into the future of sneaker design, these kicks, dropping on September 12th, should be on your wishlist.

Adidas Crazy 8 Sneakers

Release Date: September 16

Price: USD 150

The legendary Adidas Crazy 8, once known as the KB8 during Kobe Bryant’s early career, are back in the game. These sneakers, available in vibrant colourways, combine suede uppers with leather accents and the iconic Feet You Wear cushioning platform.

Uniqueness and comfort unite in these classics, making them a must-have for dudes who like an air of laidback court style. Undoubtedly one of the top sneaker launches of September 2023.

Kid Cudi x MSCHF Super Normal 2 ‘Insano’

Release Date: September 7

Price: USD 170

Last but not least, Kid Cudi‘s ‘Insano’ version of MSCHF’s Super Normal 2 is a unique addition to our top sneaker list. Made with a thick, multi-colour fleece upper, these cosy kicks are perfect for the fall season.

Vibrant shades of purple and blue pay homage to Cudi’s musical project, while metallic MSCHF dubraes add a touch of bling. Priced at USD 170, these sneakers are a steal for any style-savvy sneakerhead.

So, there you have it, gentlemen – the most sizzling sneakers launches of September 2023. Stay tuned to this space to check out what October has in store for sneakerheads.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/A Cold Wall* and LaMelo Ball)