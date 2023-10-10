Mainstreet Marketplace To SoleSearch: The Ultimate Guide On Sneaker Resellers In India

Have you ever wanted to score the latest drop of Air Jordans or Yeezys but couldn’t because they sold out in under a minute? And while there are multiple sources available online, you always run the possibility of getting scammed and ending up with knockoff sneakers. So how do sneakerheads tackle the issue? Enter sneaker reselling.

If you assumed sneaker reselling is just another fad on Instagram thrift pages, think again. According to a June 2022 report released by the investment firm Cowen, the demand in the sneaker resale market is projected to reach a global valuation of USD 30 billion for the industry by 2030.

Hence, it is safe to say that sneakers aren’t just for sneakerheads anymore. In India, sneaker reselling has seen an exponential demand from collectors, streetwear lovers and general audiences. According to market and consumer data experts at Statista, the revenue generated in the sneakers segment in India reached USD 2.6 billion in 2022. Furthermore, the market is projected to experience an annual growth rate of approximately 11.58 per cent.

When asked about why the sudden rise of sneaker reselling in India is seeing a boost, Abhishek Bardia, head of marketing at SoleSearch, a sneaker resell platform explained that in the past ten years, with the rise of social media, streetwear culture has become more global than ever before. He continues, “While there have always been collectors of sneakers and other street culture products, young Indians today want to actively engage with this world. Be it from a commerce, community or media standpoint. When we started SoleSearch a few years ago, there weren’t many trusted sources where you could interact with this culture in the country. After working hard to make this lifestyle accessible, it is today becoming mainstream.”

Similarly, the rise of other sneaker reseller platforms in India is an indicator of a strong and increasing demand for sneakers within the Indian market and reflects the growing popularity of this fashion and lifestyle choice among consumers.

Top sneaker reseller platforms in India to look out for

Mainstreet Marketplace

Have you ever wondered where your favourite Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Jimmy Shergill, Kubbra Sait, Sunny Singh and Neeraj Chopra bag their favourite sneakers in India? Meet Mainstreet Marketplace, the brainchild of Vendant Lamba.

One of India’s biggest sneaker reselling platforms, Mainstreet Marketplace has played an essential role in growing the sneaker and streetwear culture by making exclusive sneakers available in the country. They offer footwear options from brands like Yeezys, Jordans, Anti Social Social Club, Adidas, Nike and many others. Apart from its online platforms, the brand has also launched two offline stores in Mumbai and Delhi, where you can try on your favourite pairs.

Additionally, Mainstreet Marketplace also hosts video interviews about new launches, sneaker fanatics, trivia and more, making it an exciting initiative.

VegNonVeg

Founded by Anand Ahuja in 2016, VegNonVeg is one of the oldest sneaker reselling platforms in India known for being the go-to when Bollywood celebrities want to cop some of the most exclusive sneakers. The core purpose of the platform is to build culture and commerce, simultaneously being at the front fore of cultural trends.

At VegNonVeg, sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear lovers will be able to shop from diverse offerings including sneakers, slides, apparel and shoe care as well as basketball clothing. Speaking of the footwear brands on offer, shoppers can find the latest collections from New Balance, Adidas, Nike, Jordan, Asics, Converse and many others.

In case, you wish to shop offline, VegNonVeg has brick-and-mortar stores in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

SoleSearch

Founded by Param Minhas and Prabal Baghla, SoleSearch is another reselling platform that holds one of the top positions in India’s street culture scene. The duo aims to not only offer coveted top-quality streetwear but to foster a community of like-minded individuals where they can exchange ideas and connect over shared interests.

Like Mainstreet Marketplace, SoleSearch also focuses on reselling in-demand sneakers and exclusive street culture items, in addition to selling both domestic and global brands. Think of footwear and accessories from fan-favourite brands such as Nike, Yeezy, Ambush, Supreme, Fear Of God, Union, Concept, Crocs and more. Aditionally, you will also discover clothing items from renowned brands like Anti Social Social Club, NBA and Off White, as well as locally crafted labels such as No Grey Area and Acid Moons.

Thrifter

Whether you are looking to sell sneakers or wish to buy a rare pair, Thrifter is an excellent choice for budding sneaker enthusiasts. Launched in 2021, it is one of the latest and youngest sneaker resell platforms in the nation that started off as a passion project.

While Thrifter might offer limited brands compared to the others mentioned on the list, they present you with exceptional choices. For example, Air Jordan 1 High, Air Jordan 1 Mid, Air Jordan 1 Low, Dunk Highs, Dunk Lows, Nike x Off-White, Yeezy 350, Yeezy 450, Nike Air Maz, Air Force 1, Yeezy 700 and sliders are some of the most popular choices of the sneaker reselling platform.

Apart from sneakers, Thrifter also offers a wide range of ready-to-wear streetwear apparel like hoodies, sweatshirts, track pants, t-shirts and shirts for those who are interested in athleisure and loungewear aesthetics.

Crepdog Crew

Started as just an Instagram handle, Crepdog Crew (CDC) has transformed into a full-blown business. The founders, Anchit Kapil, Bharat Mehrotra and Shaurya Kumar admit they live and breathe sneakers and streetwear. Not a stretch, considering how Crepdog Crew has turned into a successful business model for the trio.

Hailed as one of the ultimate destinations for sneaker and fashion enthusiasts in India, the CDC’s online platform offers a diverse range of products, featuring famous sneakers from around the world as well as India’s top designer labels. From Off-Whites and Air Jordans to Dunks, the resell platform is here to make sure that your style cred is up to the mark. On the other hand, the CDC also houses all-new and cool apparel, accessories and jewellery that will match your sneaker style!

Hype Fly India

Another unmissable player on the sneaker marketplace scene in India is Hype Fly India. Starting in 2019, the online platform has managed to get on board some of the coolest sneaker collaborations of all time within a short span of time. For example, G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo 1 (Nike’s collab with the famous South Korean rapper), J Balvin x Air Jordan 3, Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1 Low and many other iconic collabs have been a part of Hype Fly India.

Furthermore, the online marketplace has created a sneaker care section, where one can buy shoe-cleaning wipes, shoe-cleaning kits, sole guards, laundry bags and shoe-storage crates.

Find Your Kicks

Find Your Kicks is a marketplace dedicated to buying and selling sneakers, which was featured on Shark Tank India. The platform serves as a hub for both buyers and sellers, facilitating the sale of both new and gently used sneakers, along with new clothing items.

At Find Your Kicks, sneakerheads can explore a wide array of products from renowned brands like Adidas, Air Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, Converse, Reebok, Puma and many others. Moreover, they also offer branded clothing items inspired by music artists such as Beyonce, Cardi B and Billie Eilish, adding a stylish and diverse touch to their collection.

How to verify the authenticity of the sneakers while buying from resellers

Now that you are familiar with where to cop these assets from, you must be wondering about how to ensure the authenticity of these coveted purchases. When buying through resellers, be it reselling platforms or through social media, buyers must check the sources of the platform that they are buying from or check out reviews from previous customers. Shoppers can also request proof of authenticity as well as familiarise themselves with the shoe details.

Additionally, there are authentication apps and services like Legit Check, Check Check, and Sneaker Con’s Legit Check that can help buyers verify their kicks. These apps and services can guide you through the authentication process with ease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are you allowed to resell sneakers?

Yes, anyone is allowed to resell sneakers globally as long as they are acquired legally and have not infringed on the trademarked brand name.

– Is sneaker reselling profitable in India?

Yes, sneaker reselling is a profitable business model in India and is expected to jump to USD 5 billion by 2025.

– Is reselling sneakers worth it in 2023?

Yes, sneaker reselling is worth it in 2023. Although, you need to learn the market demand and other aspects of the business.

– How should one start reselling sneakers?

One can start selling new or refurbished sneakers through legitimate marketplaces and reselling platforms.