10 Winter Fashion Trends For Men To Beat The Chill With Heated-Up Style

B(rrr)race yourselves, gents, because winter is here, and it’s brought with it a frosty flurry of style. As the temperature dips into single digits, your fashion game must soar to double-digit awesomeness. The chilly weather may have its grip on the thermometer, but that doesn’t mean your wardrobe can’t be heating up.

Talk about men’s winter fashion colours in 2023, and you will see rich red and purple hues stealing the spotlight, injecting heat into the sea of winter neutrals. If you fancy a different vibe, the monochrome magic of all-grey ensembles is sweeping across the runways. The choice is yours – make a bold statement or seamlessly blend into the winter panorama.

Also, let’s talk denim, shall we? Jeans are taking a walk on the darker side, evolving into shades so deep they could rival the winter night sky. And if that’s not enough to make you the star of the season, metallics are making a striking entry just in time for the Holiday season.

For those who revel in the art of layering, the mere thought of a snug black coat atop some chic knitwear is enough to level up men’s winter style, the classic way.

That said, despite the occasional sunlight trying to play peek-a-boo with us, there’s no escaping the bite of that cold night air when you step out. But then, isn’t navigating the seasons all part of the big fashion thrill?

On that note, don’t let the cold weather freeze your style sense and embrace the excitement of a new season with these winter fashion trends for men.

Top fashion trends for men to power through the winter in style

Whether you are navigating the morning frost or making a grand entrance at a festive soiree, let these winter fashion trends be your style compass. Winter, we’re ready for you!

Invest in an LBC: Long Black Coat

First off, invest in the classic LBC – Long Black Coat to conquer the cold in style. Ditch those impractical floor-scrapers that you see on the runway and opt for a manageable ankle-hovering piece. This sleek outerwear, spotted at Givenchy’s Holiday campaign and fashion houses like Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada this year promises a winter look that won’t tire before Christmas comes knocking and will keep you in good stead for many seasons to come.

Scarf Swathes: Blanket-sized scarves

Welcome the return of oversized, blanket-sized scarves this winter season. A bold statement piece, these are like turtle shawls but with more practicality of draping them in different styles. Channel Michael Kors with a casually slung muted hue or take a page from the bold playbooks of Saint Laurent, Burberry and Gabriela Hearst with vibrant prints and fuller-coverage drapes, there’s winter fashion inspiration aplenty on the internet.

Beanie, boy! The ultimate winter fashion fashion accessory

Once a mid-sized trawlerman vessel, now a luxury liner embraced by big brands – the beanie is the ultimate winter accessory to defy the dropping temperatures. From Fendi’s abstract Lego head-y designs to Gucci’s craft ale-expert aesthetic, these tiny beanies will help you make a big fashion statement. Get fully on board with this trend spotted at Gucci, Fendi, Bode, Stussy and many more luxury brands this season.

Red Alert: Colour of the season

Red is not just a colour; it’s an energy boost for your Christmas and New Year’s outfits. Spotted at Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Prada – it’s time to inject that vibrant pop into your winter wardrobe. And, we are not talking about the soft or crimson red; we are talking about a deep scarlet here. It’s just the energy you need to get through the frosty months ahead.

Cadbury purple: For dudes who dare

Another hot winter fashion colour trend this season is the futuristic Cadbury purple that’s been spotted on the runways of brands like Burberry and Fendi this year. A bit of a bold choice for men’s fashion, this hue is for dudes who dare. Start small with a jumper and then graduate with a purple tweed coat to have fun with this winter trend. It’s time to rethink your colour palette.

Liquid metal: Shine on

Party seasons and metallic threads go hand-in-hand. But this season, prepare for a metallic takeover that goes beyond shimmer – it’s all about bold placement. Let the metallic sheen drip from every limb, turning heads and embracing the extravagance. Because when it comes to style, who said being extra was a bad thing? Shine bright this winter with this trend that’s anything but subtle.

Dark denim: A winter mood!

Men have a special affinity for their denim, a versatile piece that could be styled over and over again, regardless of the season. But we are talking winter and it’s time to relegate the light-wash jeans and opt for darker shades of indigo. Bringing a sense of freshness and moodiness to winter, darker shades of denim are everything right now. Whether it’s a straight-leg or wider silhouette, dive into the deep blue hues that dominate the fashion scene.

Going all grey: Redefining monochromes

When the season goes grey, embrace the chic simplicity of the very colour that stands out in a crowd. Grey is an undeniably chic shade that can make you channel a posh vibe in a jiffy. Experiment with different combinations – mesh shirts and parkas, turtleneck knits with dude skirts, and beanies with matching boots to work the trend.

Bomber jackets: Oversized everything

The staple of all staples, the classic men’s bomber jacket gets a 2023 upgrade with oversized silhouettes, billowing sleeves and contemporary twists. Prada and Raf Simons redefine the norm, while Dolce and Gabbana bring leather bombers with flair. Sign up for this bomber evolution that will hold you in good stead this jacket season. Style one with a hoodie to get your layering game on point.

Channel a biker boy aesthetic

Rev up your style with the biker aesthetic speeding into men’s fashion. Racing jackets, leather gloves and protective trousers dominate the runway at Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dsquared this season. It’s more than a trend; it’s fashion ruggedness for men who like a streetwear style.

