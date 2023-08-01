India Couture Week 2023: The Best Of Menswear We Saw On The Runway

India Couture Week 2023 is one of the most anticipated events on India’s fashion calendar and this time, it is back with its 16th edition. The fashion gala is currently taking place at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi and will wrap up on August 2.

Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the annual fashion week showcases the latest collections and designs from some of the country’s top fashion designers and couturiers, highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian haute couture.

At India Couture Week 2023, fashion enthusiasts saw traditional fashion houses and designers showcase their exclusive and latest collections, often featuring intricate embroideries, opulent fabrics and traditional Indian craftsmanship. The designs showcased are typically targeted towards weddings, bridal wear and high-end occasions, emphasising India’s cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics.

And those who love Bollywood saw their fair share of celebrities walking the runway as showstoppers, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

What is the schedule of India Couture Week 2023?

India Couture Week 2023 began with Varul Bahl and Gaurav Gupta’s shows on July 27. It is set to conclude with Rahul Mishra’s showcase on August 2.

Here is the complete schedule below.

On July 27:

Varun Bahl’s fashion showcase was held at the Durbar Hall, Taj Palace.

Gaurav Gupta Couture’s presentation took place at an offsite location.

On July 28:

Kunal Rawal’s show took place at the Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace.

JJ Valaya’s presentation took place in an offsite venue.

On July 29:

Rohit Gandhi+Rohit Khanna’s display was held in the Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace.

Tarun Tahiliani’s showcase was presented in the Durbar Hall, Taj Palace.

On July 30:

Rimzim Dadu’s show took place at an offsite location.

Anamika Khanna’s presentation was showcased in the Durbar Hall, Taj Palace.

On July 31:

Dolly J’s showcase was held in the Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace.

Shantanu & Nikhil’s display was set in the Durbar Hall, Taj Palace.

On August 1:

RoseRoom By Isha J’s show is scheduled for 8:00 pm in the Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace.

Rajendra Pratap’s presentation will take place at 9:30 pm in the Durbar Hall, Taj Palace.

On August 2:

Rahul Mishra’s show will be held at an offsite location.

Which designers are showcasing at the India Couture Week 2023?

At the India Couture Week 2023, renowned designers such as Rahul Mishra, Kunal Rawal, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Suneet Verma, Varun Bahl, Gaurav Gupta, Rimzim Dadu, Anamika Khanna, Isha J, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are set to showcase at the prestigious fashion event.

The best of menswear at India Couture Week fashion week 2023

From Kunal Rawal to Tarun Tahiliani, here are the best menswear ensembles from India Couture Week 2023.

Kunal Rawal

Kunal Rawal is known for his take on deconstructed silhouettes and his famous Bandhgalas. At India Couture Week 2023, he presented his latest collection, titled Dhup Chao, which showcased what men should be wearing for weddings in 2023. The showstopper was Ranbir Kapoor who wore a classic navy Bandhgala and paired it with a dhoti-trouser.

Rawal’s collection featured Bandhgalas, deconstructed sherwanis, trousers, dhotis and capes, with an emphasis on embellishments and prints. The overall colour palette of the collection consisted of white, navy blue, olive green, dark red, black, brown and grey.

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’s showcase at India Couture Week 2023 felt like an ode to evening wear. Titled Equinox, the showcase was described as “a collection that merges the marvels of the universe and fashion soars with its celestial charm, as each piece is carefully crafted to mirror the constellations adorning the night sky.”

The collection featured blazers adorned with rhinestones and sequins, trousers, mesh shirts and satin trousers, featuring a colour palette with a heavy focus on black. Actor Ishaan Khatter was the showstopper for the designer duo and closed the show wearing an embellished embroidered blazer with straight black trousers. The best part of the look? The actor went shirtless and wore a big tie under his blazer.

Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani stuck to his traditional Indian roots at the India Couture Week 2023. Titled For Eternity, the latest collection was an ode to the timelessness of craft, couture and art, and featured wedding ensembles. Men walked down the runway in classic sherwanis with churidars and salwars as well as heavily embroidered capes and long sherwanis. An ivory theme was also visible in the menswear ensembles.

JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya presented his new collection Baroda at India Couture Week 2023. This exceptional showcase embraces the true essence of India, drawing inspiration from the captivating history of Gujarat and reinterpreting it for the contemporary world. The collection embodies the signature style of the designer, celebrating India’s heritage with a touch of modern elegance. The male models strutted down the runway in long sherwanis with golden embroideries and stunning prints, which were layered with dupattas, stoles and turbans with hints of Gujarati style.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ FDCI Official)