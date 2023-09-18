Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 Schedule: All The Dates, Shows And Presentations To Bookmark

If you ask a regular person what season it is, they’ll probably tell you it’s “fall.” But ask a true fashionista, and they won’t hesitate to let you know that it’s officially fashion week!

Yep, this September, the style gods have showered us with a spate of fashion weeks. New York Fashion Week winded up just last week with LUAR’s electrifying Spring/Summer 2024 showcase on September 16, followed by the London Fashion Week which is set to wrap up on September 19. So, what’s next on the fashion roster?

Well, get ready to jet-set to the next fashion capital on our list— the wonderful city of Milan.

The Italian Fashion Council, also known as the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, has unveiled the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 schedule and its impressive lineup of designers. So brace yourself, because this is going to be a fashion party even more epic than the ones we saw in the Big Apple and the Big Smoke.

All About the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 schedule

Milan is gearing up to host the crème de la crème of the fashion world, all under one roof. Spread across six fabulous days, Milan Fashion Week SS 2024 promises to be the ultimate stage for unveiling new collections and dazzling debuts starting from September 19 to September 25. Each brand will strut its stuff, showcasing both men’s and women’s Spring/Summer 2024 collections. Right now, as many as 62 brands are ready to showcase on the physical runway, while another five will unleash their digital presentations.

The fashion extravaganza kicks off with a bang, featuring Italian luxury fashion brand Iceberg, followed by the likes of Antonio Marras, Fendi and Diesel, all on the same day (September 20).

While revered names from the industry like Gucci, Versace, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander and Giorgio Armani are set to steal the spotlight, exciting newcomers like Avavav, Chiara Boni, Karoline Vitto, Maxivive, The Attico and even the legendary Tom Ford will also be joining the party.

The big debuts at Milan Fashion Week SS 2024

Mark your calendars for some seriously jaw-dropping debuts! On Thursday, September 21, at 9 PM local time (September 22, 12:30 AM IST) Peter Hawkings will unveil his inaugural collection as Creative Director of Tom Ford. Meanwhile, Gucci’s new Creative Director, Sabato De Sarno, will make his grand entrance on Friday, September 22, at 3 PM (6:30 PM IST).

Tom Ford, the label, was a New York Fashion Week staple, but Tom Ford, the man, cemented his status as a fashion guru in Milan during his Gucci reign. Milan holds a special place in Hawkings’ heart too, as it’s where he kick-started his career as Ford’s right-hand man in 1998. Speaking of Gucci, we can’t wait to see how Sabato De Sarno taps into the house’s iconic archives.

More thrilling showcases await us at Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024

An exciting debut to look forward to? Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini of The Attico. They’ll grace the runway for the first time on September 23 at 6 PM (9:30 PM IST). This dynamic duo launched their label in 2016, slowly expanding from street-style sizzlers to curating footwear, handbags and even beachwear.

Last but certainly not least, with the backing of Dolce & Gabbana, the Brazilian-born, London-based designer Karoline Vitto will host her inaugural solo runway show on Sunday, September 24, at 11:30 AM (3:00 PM IST).

Clearly, the upcoming fashion week is primed to offer fresh takes on existing styles, the latest trends and an awe-inspiring showcase of new talents. So, without further ado, here’s the complete schedule for Milan Fashion Week SS 2024.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 schedule and dates

Note: These are in local Milan time

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Milano Moda Graduate

CNMI Fashion Hub Opening

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

09:30 am- Iceberg

10:30 am- Antonio Marras

11:15 am- Daniela Gregis

12:00 pm- Budapest Select

13:00 pm- Onitsuka Tiger

14:00 pm- Fendi

15:00 pm- Del Core

16:00 pm- Marco Rambaldi

17:00 pm- Alberta Ferretti

18:00 pm- N°21

19:00 pm- Roberto Cavalli

20:00 pm- Etro

21:00 pm- Diesel

Thursday, September 21, 2023

09:30 am- Max Mara

10:30 am- Genny

11:30 am- Calcaterra

12:30 pm- Anteprima

13:15 pm- Act N°1

14:00 pm- Prada

15:00 pm- MM6 Maison Margiela

16:00 pm- Aigner

16:00 pm- Emporio Armani 1st Show

17:00 pm- Emporio Armani 2nd Show

18:00 pm- Moschino

19:00 pm- Blumarine

20:00 pm- GCDS

21:00 pm- Tom Ford

Friday, September 22, 2023

09:30 am- Tod’s

10:30 am- Cormio

11:30 am- Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

12:30 pm- Sportmax

14:00 pm- Luisa Beccaria

15:00 pm- Gucci

16:00 pm- MSGM

17:00 pm- Sunnei

18:00 pm- Vivetta

19:30 pm- Versace

20:15 pm- Han Kjøbenhavn

21:00 pm- Boss

Saturday, September 23, 2023

09:30 am- Ferrari

10:30 am- Ermanno Scervino

11:30 am- Ferragamo

12:30 pm- Andreadamo

14:00 pm- Dolce & Gabbana

15:15 pm- Jil Sander

16:15 pm- Missoni

17:00 pm- Bally

18:00 pm- The Attico

19:00 pm- Tokyo James

20:00 pm- Bottega Veneta

21:30 pm- Philipp Plein

Sunday, September 24, 2023

09:30 am- Hui

10:30 am- Chiara Boni La Petite Robe

11:30 am- Karoline Vitto Supported by Dolce&Gabbana

12:30 pm- Luisa Spagnoli

13:15 pm- Maxivive

14:00 pm- Shuting Qiu

15:00 pm- Aniye Records

16:00 pm- Avavav

17:00 pm- Giorgio Armani

18:00 pm- Francesca Liberatore

Note: The 2024 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards are scheduled to take place on the 24th as well.

Monday, September 25, 2023 (All the digital presentations at MFW 2024)

10:00 am- Pillings

10:30 am- Guido Vera

11:00 am- Maison Nencioni

11:30 am- Phan Dang Hoang

12:00 pm- Laura Biagiotti

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the dates for Milan Fashion Week SS 2024?

The Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 commences on September 19 and will go on till September 25, 2023.

