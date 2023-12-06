‘The Archies’ Premiere: 12 Best-Dressed Men Who Stole The Spotlight

The special premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Netflix film The Archies on Tuesday night looked like a high-flown soirée with the who’s who of showbusiness in attendance. As a slew of Bollywood celebrities descended upon the red carpet, it became a runway of glitz and glamour that transported us back to the swinging ’60s.

While the leading ladies of the film, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, commanded attention in jaw-dropping bodycon gowns with Khushi paying tribute to her late mother Sridevi by donning her gown, the male protagonists, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja, were not to be outdone, striding confidently in impeccably tailored suits.

The star-studded affair saw Bollywood royalties Hrithik Roshan accompanied by girlfriend Saba Azad, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor showcasing sincere effort to etch their stylish presence onto the evening.

Amidst the sartorial splendour, the male ensemble served as a rich source of inspiration, offering a glimpse into a fashion-forward future — providing tips and cues to navigate the forthcoming cocktail and wedding season with unparalleled flair. On that note here are the…

Best dressed men we spotted at ‘The Archies’ premiere

Scroll through as we deconstruct who wore what at the premiere of Netflix’s The Archies.

Agastya Nanda: Velvet vanguard

Agastya Nanda, the charismatic debutante of The Archies, kicked off the style parade in a plush velvet tuxedo that redefined sophistication. From the notch-lapel blazer to the straight-fitted pants, every detail exuded elegance. Paired with a crisp white button-down, a matching bow tie and polished dress shoes, Nanda was the epitome of timeless charm at the premiere night.

Vedang Raina: Velvet suit flanked with crystals

Vedang Raina, exuding boyish charm, stepped onto the red carpet in a black velvet suit. The tailored blazer, embellished with crystals and featuring notch lapel collars, created an air of class. Paired with a button-down shirt, straight-fit pants and a matching bow tie, Raina’s ensemble was fashionable yet fuss-free. Dress shoes, a statement ring, and a buzzed hairdo completed his look.

Yuvraj Menda: Tuxedo with a twist

The next debutant of The Archies, Yuvraj Menda injected a playful twist into the classic tuxedo silhouette, creating a fashion statement with a modern flair. His outfit featured a very contemporary slim-fit blazer, with an asymmetric high-low hem, padded shoulders and a body-hugging silhouette. High-waisted pants, a daringly stylish bow tie, and sleek dress shoes rounded off Menda’s outfit, making him a trendsetter to watch out for.

Mihir Ahuja: Another look with velvet opulence

Mihir Ahuja walked the red carpet in a black velvet double-breasted blazer, a canvas of opulence and sophistication. Featuring a lace-embroidered turtleneck sheer top, flared pants and polished dress shoes, his ensemble was a masterclass in blending luxury with exquisite style.

Orry: A fun Pokemon suit to catch ‘em all

No Bollywood party is complete without the professional partygoer and self-dubbed ‘liver’, Orhan Awatramani gracing the event with his unparalleled style. Orry opted for a fun satin pantsuit in a striking fluorescent shade of mustard, adorned with playful Pokemon patches that added a whimsical touch to it. His signature slicked-back half ponytail and a statement thick neck chain rounded off his look that redefined party chic.

Aditya Roy Kapur: Monochrome magic

Next up on our list of best-dressed men at The Archies premiere is Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur, who took to the red carpet in a monotone navy blue ensemble that oozed suave sophistication. His blue suit, perfectly complemented by a matching shirt was accentuated by the rugged charm of his short curls and unruly facial hair.

Ranveer Singh: Maison Valentino elegance

The Bollywood style OG, Ranveer Singh turned up at the event in a clean Maison Valentino look, a clear departure from his usual flashy style. Embracing monochromatic tones, Singh radiated sophistication, proving that sometimes, less is more.

Karan Johar: Polka dot retro chic

Much like Ranveer, filmmaker Karan Johar opted for a full Valentino look with a dash of edge. Flanked by a classic polka dot oversized blazer jacket, retro sunglasses and heeled boots, KJo effortlessly embraced the ’60s vibes, proving once again that he’s a risk-taker, who never fails to leave a lasting impression with his fashion prowess.

Ranbir Kapoor: The ‘Good Boy’ charm

Ranbir Kapoor arrived at The Archies premiere with mommy Neetu Singh sporting a refined ‘good boy’ look that exuded timeless appeal. His outfit featured a grey blazer over a white dress shirt, paired with a schoolish red and blue striped tie and tailored navy trousers. Tan brown oxfords provided the perfect finishing touch to Ranbir’s polished ensemble.

Ibrahim Ali Khan: The young Nawab’s sophistication

The youngest Nawab of Bollywood, Ibrahim Ali Khan, redefined elegance in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and leather boots. Courtesy of couturier Gaurav Gupta, his chic look was elevated by a light stubble and messy hair, making a statement that echoed both regality and modernity.

Arhaan Khan: Suave laid-back vibes

Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, channelled a laid-back vibe, looking suave in a two-toned oversized pantsuit. Paired with a black T-shirt and easy sneakers, Arhaan effortlessly blended casual cool with red-carpet sophistication. Guess, the boy has got it from his mumma!

Pulkit Samrat: Retro Houndstooth Cool

Closing the style splendour from The Archies premiere is Pulkit Samrat, who brought a touch of retro flair in a houndstooth patterned suit with big-broad lapels. Matching bootcut trousers and a shirtless styling lent a modern edge to this classic ensemble. Black boots served as the perfect exclamation point to the Fukrey star’s retro-inspired look.

(Hero and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Netflix)