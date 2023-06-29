Louis Vuitton Announces Carlos Alcaraz Garfia As Its Latest House Ambassador

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has been announced as the latest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton. After achieving major success in tennis, it looks like he is now ready to step into the fashion world as well.

At the young age of 20, Alcaraz has already won a Grand Slam – the 2022 US Open – and now joins a growing list of athletes who have been signed by luxury brands to attract new audiences. In a statement, Alcaraz revealed, “The truth is that I feel very proud. You could even say it’s a dream for me to now be a part of the Louis Vuitton family.”

.@carlosalcaraz for Louis Vuitton. “It’s a dream for me to now be a part of the Louis Vuitton family.” World-renowned tennis champion and the youngest player to be ranked number 1 in history will be joining the Maison as a new House Ambassador. #CarlosAlcaraz #LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/EUcVb4S8Mc — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 28, 2023

Alcaraz joins an impressive roster of recent ambassadors for the fashion house which includes notable names like Zendaya, J-Hope and Chloe Grace Moretz. Also worth mentioning is that Hyein, a member of the K-pop group Newjeans, holds the title of the youngest Louis Vuitton ambassador, having been appointed at the age of 14.

Why was Carlos Alcaraz chosen as house ambassador for Louis Vuitton?

As Louis Vuitton has a history of collaborating with athletes, the Spanish player‘s addition to the French fashion house is as per the norm. In 2021, Louis Vuitton also named Japanese-American tennis star Naomi Osaka as a house ambassador. Additionally, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the brand featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a viral campaign where the duo posed while playing chess.

These house ambassadors help increase Louis Vuitton’s appeal to the younger generation and also represent the brand at numerous red-carpet events.

The French fashion house further stated that Alcaraz’s distinctive charisma and personal style have captivated fans both within and outside the realm of sports.

Last year, at the age of 19, Alcaraz made history by becoming the youngest No. 1 seed in tennis after winning the 2022 US Open. He defeated Casper Ruud in the final, making him the youngest men’s champion at the US Open since Pete Sampras. Alcaraz’s victory also made him the youngest male player to win a Grand Slam event since Rafael Nadal’s triumph at the 2005 Roland Garros.

Apart from Louis Vuitton, the Spaniard is also the face of other brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, Rolex and BMW.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Louis Vuitton and Instagram/Carlos Alcaraz)