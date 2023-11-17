Coca-Cola x Crocs: All You Need To Know About The New Soda And Clogs Collaboration

Love Coca-Cola? Well, now you can own a playful and trendy pair of your favourite beverage-inspired shoes! Coca-Cola and Crocs are teaming up for a new collection. The footwear giant is once again diving into a series of fresh collaborations after teaming up with McDonald’s earlier this month.

The upcoming collaborative collection will see three fresh colour variations, including three clog styles — two All-Terrain and one Classic. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Coke red, one aligns with the Polar Bear edition for the holidays, while another boasts a lively Sprite-inspired design. These All-Terrain Crocs pay homage to two of the globe’s favourite soft drinks.

Well, it is safe to say that this has been an excellent year for Crocs. The brand has dropped many collaborations with famous brands like Minecraft, Disney’s Cars, Hello Kitty, NBA, Sonic the Hedgehog and Demon Slayer. These collaborations have showcased the incredible versatility of Crocs’ silhouettes, demonstrating how adaptable its designs can be through creative partnerships and unique collections.

If you are wondering what the collection looks like, pricing details and when it is set to release, we have got you covered. Here is all you should know about the Coca-Cola x Crocs collection.

What is the upcoming Coca-Cola x Crocs collection all about?

The Crocs and Coca-Cola capsule collection includes Classic Coca-Cola clog models that are available in red, white and black options, featuring whimsical polar bear-patterned uppers as a tribute to the soda brand’s iconic mascot. This beloved character made its debut in the beverage brand’s print ad in France in 1922 and continued to make periodic appearances over the next 70 years.

On the other hand, the All-Terrain clog is offered in a red, white and green colour scheme adorned with Coca-Cola graphics scattered throughout, accented with touches of green. Lastly, the third All-Terrain clog showcases Sprite-inspired ombre tones of white, yellow and green.

The All-Terrain clogs boast fully moulded Croslite foam uppers and adjustable turbo heel straps, ensuring a secure fit. Similarly, the Classic clog is crafted with lightweight foam that extends into heel straps for added comfort and stability.

As always, Crocs’ classic clogs come with a water-friendly and lightweight design, quick-drying capabilities and easy-to-clean features. In addition to this, the collection is set to include a variety of soda-inspired Jibbitz, offering Crocs enthusiasts limitless options for customisation.

When will the Coca-Cola x Crocs collection hit stores?

The Coca-Cola x Crocs collaboration will be available starting 22 November 2023 at chosen retailers, on the Crocs website and on Foot Locker for a price of USD 60 (INR 4,996).

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Footlocker PH)