Dior Men Launches Spring 2024 Campaign With Global Brand Ambassador BTS’ Jimin

Dior Men has unveiled its Spring 2024 campaign featuring brand ambassador, BTS’ Jimin, on October 10. This marks the debut campaign of the South Korean artiste, known for his talents in singing, dancing and songwriting, ever since he was announced as the global house ambassador for the French luxury brand in January 2023.

Photographed by Alasdair McLellan, the Spring 2024 ad campaign sees Jimin styled in diverse looks from the latest collection. Sleek tailored suits, chunky cable knit sweaters and Dior’s signature accessories are some unmissable elements.

Beyond music, the K-pop idol has always been popular for his personal style, which usually ranges from streetwear to high fashion. And, the latest solo Dior campaign only cements Jimin’s place in luxury menswear fashion.

Dior X BTS’ Jimin: All about the upcoming Spring 2024 campaign

According to WWD, some of the visuals include striking monochromatic photographs of the BTS member dressed in sleek suits or stylish preppy attire and vibrant coloured images captured in a picturesque forest setting. In the natural backdrop, he can be seen sporting a light blue twisted turtleneck sweater paired with a backpack adorned with the Diamond CD rhomboid motif, as well as a sharp navy suit.

The campaign photographs featuring BTS’ Jimin strikingly capture the balance between clean, modern design and the charm of rustic romanticism, reflecting the mindful reinvention of traditional fashion elements.

Dior Men’s creative director Kim Jones is redefining the fundamental elements that comprise the men’s fashion landscape. In this collection, the clothing structure has been softened and made more fluid, prioritising comfort and functionality. This fresh perspective is envisioned at the core of a campaign with Jimin, revealing a new contemporary identity for the fashion house.

What does the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection look like?

At Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2024, Jones celebrated his fifth anniversary at the French fashion house by paying homage to other Dior designers and their designs including Yves Saint Laurent, Gianfranco Ferré and Marc Bohan. What sets this collection apart is its striking use of colour, showcasing a rich palette that includes various shades like bright blue, hot pink and eye-catching highlighter yellow. Alongside these vibrant hues, the collection also incorporates a range of neutral tones, including black, beige and navy.

Coming to the apparel, Jones stuck to his signature silhouettes and iconic tailoring to recreate the label’s classic pieces like their vests, tweed shorts, blazers and saddle bags. As a whole, the collection can be perceived as a journey through time, showcasing various eras of Dior.

