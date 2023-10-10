FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2023 Schedule: All The Dates, Shows And Presentations To Bookmark

It’s time to bring your style game to the forefront as the fashion frenzy is about to hit India! Just when you thought you had seen it all across the four fashion capitals earlier this season, here comes the dazzling extravaganza you’ve been waiting for. So, mark your calendars and summon your inner fashionista because the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI Delhi 2023 schedule is here and it offers a heavy dosage of couture-cool.

Cutting-edge designs, breathtaking runway displays and an explosion of creativity await us at this five-day style spectacle, happening from October 11 to October 15, 2023, at the fabulous Pragati Maidan.

Whether you’re a fashion fanatic or just curious about the fabulous world of couture, this is the epic fashion party you’ve been waiting for. So, fasten your seatbelts as the runway rollercoaster that is FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week will make for quite a thrilling ride.

All about FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2023

The 2023 fashion week season is bursting with excitement with a nice blend of seasoned fashion titans and fresh talent, all set to unleash their unique styles on the runway. The curtains will rise with a grand offsite show, featuring the scintillating ‘Lakme’s Glitterati’ collection by the iconic Raw Mango, presented by Lakmé, FDCI and Reliance Brands.

Among the big names gracing the runway are fashion stalwarts like Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Bibhu Mohapatra and Anju Modi. And that’s not all! Promising labels such as Péro, Shivan Narresh and Gauri & Nainika will also dazzle you with their collections.

For the fashion-forward gents, keep an eye out for menswear showcases from labels like Triune, Tasva, Pawan Sachdeva, Park Avenue, SNOB, Countrymade and NoughtOne.

Key highlights to watch out for at FDCI x LFW 2023

As you dive into this fashion adventure, here are some key highlights to whet your fashion appetite:

Lakmé Glitterati: Inspired by the brand’s latest collection, this season is all about ‘Glitterati’. So, get ready for a dazzling festive season with a touch of sparkle. Also, don’t miss out on the unveiling of Lakmé’s makeup and skin trends on October 10, leading up to the grand finale on October 15 with legendary Indian designer Raw Mango taking the stage.

Marquee collaborative showcases: Witness top brands teaming up with leading designers for a seamless fusion of fashion. Catch Birkenstock presents ‘Grounded in Nature’ by Shivan and Narresh, NEXA presents Amit Aggarwal, Kohler presents Tarun Tahiliani and many more showcases.

Sustainability takes the stage: Day 2 at LFW X FDCI will be all about sustainable fashion. Fashion fanatics can engage in important conversations and witness showcases like 11:11, Payal Pratap and the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, where global finalists compete in partnership with the United Nations in India.

The Tale of Textiles: Designers explore the art of textiles, from Samant Chauhan’s Bhagalpuri Silks to 11:11’s Hand-Spun and Varun Bahl’s R|Elan™ fabrics that minimize waste. Get ready for a fresh take on fabrics.

Nurturing emerging talent: Young designers from across India get their moment in the spotlight with initiatives like INIFD presents GenNext, NEXA presents The Spotlight, INIFD Launchpad and FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut. It’s a national platform for rising design stars.

Femme Couture: Celebrate and be inspired by women with showcases from One Infinite, Faabiiana, Vvani by Vani Vats, Bhumika Sharma, Mahima Mahajan, Kalki and more.

Where to catch the glamour?

The five-day fashion extravaganza will be available worldwide through OTT partners Jio Cinema and Jio TV. You can also follow the action on Lakmé, LFW and FDCI’s social media channels.

Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2023 schedule and dates

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

9:00 pm- Opening show: LAKMÉ Glitterati X RAW MANGO

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

12:00 pm- INIFD Presents GenNext No Grey Area Sonam Khetan Triune

2:00 pm- INIFD Launchpad

3:30 pm- Samant Chauhan

4:30 pm NoughtOne

5:30 pm- Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini

7:00 pm- Ashish N Soni

8.30 pm- R|ELAN™ X Varun Bahl

9.30 pm- Kohler x Tarun Tahiliani

Thursday, October 12, 2023

12:00 pm- Amita Gupta Sustainable Swati Kapoor

2:00 pm- Kaveri Swati Vijaivargie

11:30 am- Calcaterra

4:30 pm- Ka-Sha Verandah

5:30 pm- Sustainable Fashion Day Invitation

7:00 pm- Payal Pratap

8:00 pm- Abraham & Thakore

Friday, October 13, 2023

12:00 pm- Aseem Kapoor SNOB Anurag Gupta

2:00 pm- Kalki Presents Zayra

3.30 pm- Guapa

5.30 pm- Raga by Titan x Pankaj & Nidhi

7:00 pm- Caprese x Gauri & Nainika

8:30 pm- Birkenstock x Shivan Narresh

9:30 pm- Amit Aggarwal

Saturday, October 14, 2023

1:00 pm- Faabiiana Vvani by Vani Vats

2:30 pm- Bhumika Sharma Mahima Mahajan

3:30 pm- Rara Avis by Sonal Verma, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur

5:30 pm- Lakme Salon x Anju Modi presents Glitterati

6:30 pm- Tasva

8:00 pm- Tresemme x Falguni Shane Peacock

9:30 pm- FDCI Showcase: Péro

Sunday, October 15, 2023

12:00 pm- FDCI x Pearl Academy First Out

1:00 pm- Ashima Leena Sanjukta Dutta

2:00 pm- Paulmi And Harsh Tatwamm by Abhishek & Vinita De Belle

4:00 pm- Pawan Sachdeva SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi

5:00 pm- Nexa Presents ‘The Spotlight’ Countrymade

6:00 pm- FDCI Presents Fashion Wears Art

7:00 pm- Park Avenue Presents City Casuals

9:00 pm- Grand Finale Bibhu Mohapatra

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the dates for FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week?

The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week for 2023 is scheduled to take place from October 11 to October 15.