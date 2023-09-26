Where To Livestream The Dior Spring/Summer 2024 Show At Paris Fashion Week

After the Milan Fashion Week’s extravaganza, the last destination on the fashion circuit for this year is none other than the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Spanning from September 25 to October 3, the final fashion week promises an impressive lineup of 67 runway shows and 41 presentations. These include some of the biggest French fashion houses in the world including Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Schiaparelli and Chanel. There’s one more prestigious fashion house that is showcasing at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 that might be trumping all others in terms of excitement and buzz. Ladies, gentlemen and all fashion-forward folks out there, we of course are talking about the Dior Show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Parisian elegance.

Glimpse the essence behind Maria Grazia Chiuri’s #DiorAW23 collection, a globally-inspired vision where the harmonious fusion of strength and femininity takes center stage in our latest campaign. Go https://t.co/JjjPXoJCsh to discover the full range. pic.twitter.com/w9OqZdBO4s — Dior (@Dior) August 31, 2023

On September 26, Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is set to unveil her latest presentation at the Paris Fashion Week. So, in case you’re interested in knowing more about the collection and where you could livestream the Dior SS 2024 show, here is a guide on everything to know about the upcoming showcase.

What to expect from Dior’s SS showcase at Paris Fashion Week 2024?

While Dior hasn’t shared teasers or hints about the upcoming show, we can, as always, expect the grandeur to be unrivalled. For example, the French maison showcased its Fall 2023 collection at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Thanks to Chiuri’s long-term partnership with the Chanayka atelier in Mumbai, which is known for its exquisite embroideries, the Fall 2023 showcase in India wasn’t just done in an artistic manner but also left the audience quite impressed.

So, the question arises, what should one look forward to at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2024 showcase? How will Chiuri’s vision for Dior come to reality? To know the answers to these questions, all fashion enthusiasts need to tune in for the upcoming fashion show being presented at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Where can you livestream Dior’s Spring/Summer 2024 show?

The Dior SS24 show will commence at 2:30 PM CEST on Tuesday, September 26. This is equivalent to 6:00 PM in India on the same day. You can catch the show live on the Paris Fashion Week website and their official Instagram stories.

You can watch the live stream of the Dior SS24 show below:

