How To Livestream The Louis Vuitton Show At Paris Fashion Week SS 2024

What does a good year in fashion look like? To answer that question, you just need two words – Louis Vuitton. Some might wonder what we mean by that, but it’s quite simple – Louis Vuitton has had a fantastic year so far and it doesn’t look like the prestigious fashion brand has any plans of slowing down anytime soon.

On Valentine’s Day this year, the French fashion house made a remarkable announcement by revealing Pharrell Williams as its menswear Creative Director. This designation was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh and was left vacant after his passing in 2021. Flash forward to June 20 2023 and Williams not only made his highly anticipated debut but also turned it into one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

In other words, just in the first half of the year, Louis Vuitton has managed to pull off two of the biggest fashion moments of 2023. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

The Malle Courrier Exhibition. In an ode to innovation, the exhibit features two iconic trunks designed respectively by Artistic Director @TWNGhesquiere and Creative Director @Pharrell. #LouisVuitton — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) September 25, 2023

With Paris Fashion Week 2024 in full swing, the Creative Director of Womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière might be on his way to creating the third biggest moment on 2023’s fashion calendar with his Spring/Summer 2024 collection. On October 2, the iconic French maison is set to unveil this new presentation. If you’re as excited about it as we are, here is a guide on everything to know about the upcoming showcase.

What to expect from Louis Vuitton’s show at Paris Fashion Week SS 2024?

For the SS 2024 season, it seems like Louis Vuitton has been inspired by Dior as both fashion houses did not give us any sneak peeks and/or teasers for their upcoming shows. Creative Director Ghesquière is known for his classic French designs and their ability to be worn every day on the streets.

So, the question arises, what should one look forward to at the LV Spring/Summer 2024 showcase? Will Ghesquière manage to bring glory to the house with its third biggest fashion moment of the year? In case you wish to know the answers to these questions, you need to stream LV’s upcoming fashion show being presented at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Where can you livestream the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 show?

The Louis Vuitton SS24 show at Paris Fashion Week will commence at 2:30 PM CEST on Monday, October 2nd. This is equivalent to 6:00 PM in India on the same day. You can catch the show live on the Paris Fashion Week website and their official Instagram stories.

You can watch the live stream of the Louis Vuitton SS24 show below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Louis Vuitton)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the dates for Paris Fashion Week 2024?

Paris Fashion Week started on September 25 and will continue till October 3.

– What are the months for Paris Fashion Week?

Paris Fashion Week occurs twice a year, February or March for the Fall/Winter collections and September or October for next year’s Spring/Summer collections.

– How many weeks is Paris Fashion Week?

For each season, Paris Fashion Week goes on for a week.

– Where is Louis Vuitton’s SS show at Paris Fashion Week 2024 being held?

Since it’s an invite-only event, the exact location for Louis Vuitton’s SS fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 has not been revealed.