How To Livestream Michael Kors’ SS24 Show At New York Fashion Week 2023

The showcases of the Spring/Summer 2024 collections are continuing in full force at the New York Fashion Week 2023. Coach kicked off the beginning of the fashion extravaganza, followed by the most-awaited debut of Peter Do at Helmut Lang and the return of Ralph Lauren on the NYFW runway.

The fashion week commenced on September 8 and will continue till September 13, and despite reducing the number of participating designers from 100 to 70, there is still plenty to look forward to with major designers such as Altuzzara, Falguni Shane Peacock, Brandon Maxwell, Bach Mai and many others yet to showcase.

NYC… in full bloom. The Spring/Summer 2024 Michael Kors Collection Runway Show

Monday, September 11, at 10 AM ET

Watch live from New York#MichaelKorsCollection #NYFW pic.twitter.com/byY27uDNxH — Michael Kors (@MichaelKors) September 10, 2023

Another one of the designers who has yet to showcase his collection is Michael Kors. His presentation of his SS24 collection will take place on September 11. The American designer has been a staple at the NYFW and has showcased ready-to-wear collections for both women and men. So, in case you’re interested in seeing what he has to offer this year, here’s a look at what to expect at the upcoming Michael Kors SS24 presentation.

What to expect from Michael Kors’ SS24 show at New York Fashion Week?

On the American fashion label’s Instagram account, three teasers were released with the captions “The first sign of Spring”, “The anticipation grows” and “NYC…in full bloom”.

One of the teasers also showcases AI-generated visuals with pink flowers blooming on New York’s famous Brooklyn Bridge, while another showcases the same pink flowers on a wall. So, we can definitely expect a ‘florals for Spring’ moment at the upcoming Michael Kors’ SS24 show.

Where can you watch Michael Kors’ SS24 show?

The Michael Kors SS24 show will commence at 10 AM (EST) on September 11. This translates to 7:30 PM in India.

Fashion enthusiasts can watch the presentation on the label’s website, Instagram account or YouTube channel. The show will also be showcased on the New York Fashion Week’s website, app and Instagram stories.

You can watch the live stream of the show below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Michael Kors)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I watch Michael Kors’ SS24 Show?

The show can be live-streamed on the brand’s YouTube channel. You can also watch it on the official NYFW website, app and Instagram Live.

– What is the venue for the Michael Kors SS24 Show?

Since the show is by invitation only, the venue for the Michael Kors SS24 show has not been unveiled.