KENZO x Levi’s Denim Capsule For FW23: When East Meets West

Levi’s, the OG denim trailblazers with nearly two centuries of fashion legacy, are celebrating a whopping 150 years of their iconic 501 jeans in 2023! To mark this denim milestone, they’ve been celebrating all year long with a series of eye-catching collaborations with cool brands like Crocs, Denim Tears and ERL. But guess what? They’ve saved the best for last with their Levi’s x Kenzo collaboration.

For their Fall/Winter 2023 denim capsule collection, the brand has joined forces with the streetwear pioneer Kenz0 to seamlessly fuse the rich, cultural heritage of Parisian-Japanese pizzazz with some good ol’ American workwear.

Picture this: Shot against the traditional villas of Mount Mitsutouge, the classic Levi’s meets the artistry of Kenzo’s Artistic Director, Nigo, in Kyoto.

Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Well, if you’re interested in finding out more about this collaboration, here’s everything we know about the Levi’s x Kenzo denim capsule collection.

What’s inside the Levi’s x Kenzo denim capsule collection?

This capsule collection, featuring approximately 20 items, is a love letter to Japan’s Kaihara denim. It also tips its hat to American cowboys and workmen and pays homage to Kenzo’s founder, Kenzo Takada.

In this denim collection, you’ll find ready-to-wear apparel and accessories for both men and women. We’re talking sharp tailoring, custom 501 jeans that fit like a dream and shirts that flaunt exquisite embroidery. There’s also bottomwear that is flanked with leather accents! Standout pieces range from fringed trucker jackets that scream ‘cool’ to essential overalls that embody effortless chic.

For those who like to accessorise, there are paisley bandanas and denim neckties to round off your look.

What makes this denim collaboration even cooler?

It’s Kenzo’s first-ever collaboration with Levi’s under the creative direction of Nigo. Teaming up with Japanese filmmaker Umi Ishihara and Inner Mongolian photographer extraordinaire, Ryu Ika, this project unfolds across two stunning sansou villas in Kyoto. The cast? A diverse and dynamic ensemble featuring Abas Abdirazaq, Hayato, Masato Eun, Peipei, Sen Ping and Shun. They’re literally breathing life into this iconic collaboration!

Also, American model Amelia Gray has already been spotted rocking the denim overalls from the Levi’s x Kenzo collection.

Where to get your denim fix?

The denim capsule collection dropped on October 4 and is now available at KENZO boutiques worldwide, handpicked retailers, kenzo.com and levi.com.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/KENZO)