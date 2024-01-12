How To Livestream Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci Menswear Show At Milan Fashion Week F/W 2024

Kicking off the new year in style, the fashion week fervour has begun with the 2024 Fall/Winter Milan Fashion Week where Gucci is taking centre stage on Day 1.

The fashion week is a pulsating hub of creativity, featuring 74 events, including 22 shows and presentations, running from 12 to 16 January.

Adding the right dash of glamour to this year’s edition is Sabato De Sarno, making his mark as the creative director of Gucci with his inaugural menswear show at Milan Fashion Week 2024. Following the resounding success of his debut women’s collection titled “Ancora” in September 2023, Sarno is set to have the audiences gasped once again, presenting his first menswear collection for Gucci on 12 January in Milan.

Being dubbed as one of the most anticipated events on this year’s fashion calendar, De Sarno’s menswear debut for Gucci is creating waves. Interestingly, this show, for the second time, is aptly referred to as Gucci Ancora (‘again’ in Italian).

Well, if you’re eager to witness De Sarno’s momentous debut at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week, here’s a guide on how to live-stream the action.

What to expect from the Gucci Milan Fashion Week Menswear F/W 2024 show

Taking the reins as creative director since January 2023, De Sarno stepped into the shoes of Alessandro Michele, who bid farewell in 2022. Gucci’s social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, have been teasing the upcoming show with captions like ‘Ancora Milano’ and ‘Ancora around the world.’ Banners bearing the artwork ‘Ogni tanto, lo so, sogni anche tu, e sogni di noi’ (Every now and then, I know, you dream too, and you dream of us) by Valerio Eliogabalo Torrisi have been adorning buildings in Milan.

In terms of what you can expect from the collection, the recently released Gucci Ancora women’s campaign for Spring/Summer 2024 provides a glimpse into De Sarno’s vision. The campaign featured images of male models holding Gucci Jackie bags, hinting at a continuation of the Gucci Ancora aesthetic for the Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection at Milan Fashion Week 2024.

The focus might be on the iconic Jackie bag or a redirection towards the Horsebit creations, a key element leading up to De Sarno’s inaugural collection.

Under Michele, the tone of Gucci was more eccentric but with De Sarno helming the creative direction of the fashion house now one can expect a blend of sexy and chic.

So, where can you watch Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2024 menswear show?

The Gucci Ancora fashion show will begin at 3 PM CET on Friday, 12 January. This translates to 7:30 PM in local Indian time.

The show will be live-streamed on Gucci’s website, YouTube channel and Instagram stories. Milan Fashion Week’s website and its social media platforms also provide avenues for fashion enthusiasts to experience the show’s magic.

You can also live-stream the Gucci Milan Fashion Week FW 2024 show below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Gucci)