Stüssy x Birkenstock: Say Hello To The Irresistibly Cosy Solana Sandal

Step into the stylish fusion of comfort and cool with the latest collaboration between shoemaking legend Birkenstock and skate-fashion brand Stüssy. If you thought that nothing could ever top their 2021 Boston Clog, prepare for a new footwear adventure with the freshly-in Solana sandal.

The new shoe takes inspiration from the footwear brand’s classic one-strap Kyoto style and reimagines it in a snuggly form. The comfort-first Solana is an even cosier Kyoto, giving the one-strap sandal a fluffy shearling lining for the colder months ahead.

The Stüssy and Birkenstock campaign sees the pairs chilling on beach sand and also by a bonfire, meaning that Solana aims to be an all-season choice for both indoor and outdoor use. Well, if you are considering something for barbecue nights in the evening and a chill day at the beach in the afternoon, these slip-on beauties will bring a clean and contemporary vibe to your footwear collection.

So as you get your wishlist ready, let’s take a closer look at this iconic collaboration.

Stüssy x Birkenstock: All about the comfy collab

The Solana sandal is the love child of comfort and style, marrying Birkenstock’s iconic design with Stüssy’s skate-inspired flair.

⁠Let’s talk aesthetics. The Stüssy Birks ditch the conventional extra strap, opting instead for a sleek silhouette dressed in pale hues — bone, caramel and washed green. It’s a palette that screams sophistication with a hint of rebellion.

For the chilly months, the Solana doesn’t just keep your style game strong but also wraps your feet in a fluffy shearling lining. The suede upper proudly boasts Stüssy branding hits, reminiscent of the brand’s corduroy-clad Boston clogs.

And don’t get disappointed Birkenstock purists — the beloved cork footbed is still there, ensuring that Birkenstock comfort we all love.

Where can you rock the new Solana Birks?

Literally, anywhere your heart desires. Whether you’re planning a barbecue under the stars or a laid-back day at the beach, the Solana sandal will help you power through in style.

⁠So, when are the Stüssy and Birkenstock’s Solana sandals dropping?

The Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals are set to drop worldwide on November 24, hitting select chapter stores and the official website. There will also be a separate release via Birkenstock’s exclusive line 1774 on November 27.

(Hero and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Stüssy)