Is Travis Scott Dropping A ‘Utopia x Givenchy’ Merch Collection? Here’s What We Know

It seems like we are getting a Travis Scott x Givenchy collection! After his major collaboration with Dior in the past year, the rapper is now prepping for a new partnership with Givenchy in connection with his new album Utopia. Basically, fans can expect a special Uptopia merch collection.

Recently, at a performance at E11EVEN Miami nightclub following his Rolling Loud Miami 2023 set, Scott was spotted donning an outfit that appears to be associated with the anticipated Utopia x Givenchy merch collaboration.

UTOPIA x GIVENCHY 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZqqJ5HQ5Qx — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) July 23, 2023

‘Utopia’ merch collection: First look of Travis Scott’s Givenchy collab

At E11EVEN Miami nightclub, the rapper sported an outfit with a coordinated light beige theme, featuring a hoodie, mesh sweater, cargo pants and a t-shirt. We can expect all of these pieces to be a part of the upcoming merch collection. The t-shirt, in particular, showcased a sandy hue with weathered detailing throughout, with the chest area being embellished with the word ‘UTOPIA’ in a hieroglyphics font and further accentuated by the Givenchy logo.

After Scott’s photos surfaced on the internet, another sleeveless crewneck sweater from the same collaboration was revealed.

Everyone is well aware of Scott’s fondness towards Givenchy as he has shared a close working relationship with creative director Matthew M. Williams. Even during the recent shoot of his newest music video, titled KPOP, the rapper was photographed by Williams. This collaboration is further proof that the duo have been in talks about the album’s rollout. Hence, it makes sense that Scott was seen wearing a custom Givenchy x Travis Scott distressed sleeveless t-shirt.

When is Travis Scott’s Utopia releasing?

Travis Scott’s new album Utopia is set to release on July 28. Fans and music enthusiasts can listen to the album on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Travis Scott and Hidden NY)