Experience A Scrumptious English Breakfast At These Top Spots In Bangalore

For many, the weekend is not complete without a hearty English breakfast. As it happens, restaurants across Bangalore have this classic set-up ready for patrons – homely slices of buttery toast, savoury fried eggs and flavourful sausages, rounded off with a piping-hot glass of milk tea. With such a delectable start to the morning, it is no surprise that so many folks are opting for English breakfasts to begin their weekend.

Throughout its storied history, the iconic English breakfast has undergone a remarkable transformation, spanning from the grand estates of British nobility in the 14th century to the contemporary culinary landscape of renowned dining establishments. In its earliest iterations, these lavish spreads showcased a cornucopia of delights, including hearty portions of stewed figs, succulent sausages, fried bread, delectable pork pies and crispy bacon, forming an opulent feast fit for royalty.

Fast forward to the present day, and the modern rendition, affectionately known as the ‘fry up’, has adapted and expanded its repertoire. Alongside the quintessential fried eggs and toasted bread, this gastronomic ensemble has embraced new additions over the years. Notable newcomers include the tangy flavour of fried tomatoes, the distinctive richness of black pudding, the comforting medley of bubble and squeak, and a host of other delectable accompaniments. This evolution reflects the dynamic nature of culinary preferences, as chefs and home cooks alike continually innovate, enhancing the beloved English breakfast with a tantalizing array of flavours and textures.

Dubbed by many as the irresistible allure of abundant choices or the captivating fusion of diverse textures and flavours, the English breakfast phenomenon has also captured the attention of enthusiasts in India, particularly in the vibrant city of Bangalore. Embarking on a leisurely stroll through the city’s bustling streets during the early hours of the day presents a sensory feast, as the tantalizing aroma of this delectable spread wafts from a multitude of establishments, ranging from charming vintage restaurants to contemporary cafes. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur of this Western breakfast tradition or simply curious to embark on a gastronomic adventure, we have curated a selection of esteemed destinations that leave us eagerly anticipating the break of dawn on weekends.

Best breakfast spots in Bangalore for a classic English spread

The Hole In The Wall Cafe

Head down to The Hole In The Wall Cafe if you’re looking for one of the city’s most popular breakfast spots. The extensive menu here offers something for all tastes. Our favourites include the All English Breakfast – chicken sausages, bacon, two fried eggs, baked beans, sauteed mushrooms, mashed potatoes, spinach, grilled tomato, brown bread and butter – as well as Goan Sausages With Pao, Pork Chorizo Breakfast Tacos, Cheesy Scrambled Eggs with Brown Bread and the Farmer’s Breakfast with fried eggs. For a sweet twist, do try their Baileys mousse cake or Ferrero Rocher pancakes and waffles.

Address: 4, 8th Main Rd, Koramangala 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 99456 02562

Koshy’s

Founded in 1940, Koshy’s in Bangalore has been a local favourite for an English breakfast for generations. The traditional establishment has served a wide swath of notable individuals, from historian Ramachandra Guha to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Queen Elizabeth II. Loyal customers come for classic menu offerings like toast, butter, eggs and sausages as well as modern favourites such as Chicken Liver Toast, Bacon Omelette and Mushroom Toast. To complete the experience, Koshy’s offers a selection of refreshing beverages including freshly-brewed tea and filter coffee.

Address: 39, St. Marks Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80222 13793

The Caffeine Baar Cafe & Roastery

At The Caffeine Baar Cafe & Roastery, a 24-hour gem located in the city, visitors can explore the depths of coffee brewing. From espressos to cold brews in season, guests can try an array of brews here. On the menu are also a wide selection of dishes ranging from pancakes and croissants to sourdough toast and delicious egg plates. The menu also includes their signature English breakfast platter which consists of two eggs of choice, chicken sausage, grilled tomato, baked beans, creamed spinach, sauteed mushrooms and sourdough.

Address: 1424/81, Second Floor, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Contact: +91 96114 94141

Cafe Noir

Cafe Noir, renowned for its impressive assortment of French cuisine, offers an exquisite dining experience. Popular dishes here include the Croque Monsieur, Quiche Lorraine and 3 Egg French Omelette With Toasted Baguette and Grilled Tomatoes. Furthermore, the English Breakfast consists of fried, boiled or scrambled eggs (or omelette), bacon, chicken sausage, hash browns, roasted tomato, baked beans and slices of baguette – in addition to freshly brewed tea or coffee and fruit juice. Truly, there is no better way to start one’s day than with an indulgent breakfast at Cafe Noir.

Address: 2nd Floor, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road, Near Lavelle Road, Bangalore

Phone: +91 80409 82050

Dyu Art Cafe

DYU Art Cafe, popular amongst locals, exudes a breezy, creatively stimulating ambience and offers quality art and bites. Its recommended dishes include Chicken Florentine, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, Vegetable Stroganoff, Tuna Melt Sandwiches and French Croquettes. The English Breakfast here combines classic elements such as eggs, tomatoes, sausages, beans and mushrooms with a touch of Hash Browns and the option of adding on some pineapple for a twist. In short, an amazing place to visit.

Address: HB MIG Colony, Koramangala 8th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 98956 74244

Connie’s Steakhouse And Wine Bar

For those seeking a classic brunch spot in the city, Connie’s Steakhouse and Wine Bar makes for a fantastic choice. Famed for their various types of meat (from pork and chicken to tenderloin), their creamy mustard diane, classic French mushroom chasseur and sun-dried tomato pesto sauces ensure guests keep coming back for more. Last but not least, their hearty breakfasts are available all day – and come in the form of King’s (featuring bacon, salami, unlimited eggs, bread and hot and cold beverages) and Queen’s (including unlimited eggs, chicken sausages, bread and beverages) – all with pork alternatives. So stop by and find out what the fuss is all about.

Address: 305, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli, Bangalore

Phone: +91 87928 15159

