FIFA World Cup 2022: Sports Bars In Kolkata Where You Can Screen Live Football Matches!

Kolkata and football is a love affair that dates back to many, many years. Like Bengalis say, football in Kolkata is truly a part of the city’s cultural heritage. So as nations from across the globe battle it out to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, these bars in Kolkata have immersed themselves in the football frenzy and are screening the matches live!
This edition of the FIFA World Cup is turning out to be special for a number of reasons. Japan defeated four-time world champions Germany, while Saudi Arabia defeated world favourites Argentina in a match that nobody saw coming. Iran refused to sing their national anthem, and this happens to be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi, the legend.
While you are catching all of these live at the comfort of your home, there are sports bars in Kolkata that are screening the matches live! So, if you wish to catch all the action live with friends and fellow football enthusiasts, we have listed all the places in Kolkata where you can just head straight to.
So head over to a bar near you with friends, grab some beer and soak in the madness of football in Kolkata. Oh, did we mention the lip-smacking food you can munch on while soaking in the fever of FIFA World Cup 2022?
Sports bars screening FIFA matches so you can watch live football in Kolkata
This sports bar on Sarat Bose Road is an OG when it comes to sports bars in Kolkata. Needless to say, they are not far behind when it comes to football in Kolkata. They are screening all the big matches. Expect the big names and favourites of FIFA, like Argentina, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Italy et al. Best part is they are offering non-alcoholic shots to all football fans during the matches. They are also updating their menu as per each match, offering some delicacies from the nations in action.
Moneky Bar is a pretty famous name across the country. The brand which has established itself as one of the topmost places to hangout in Kolkata, is now screening the FIFA World Cup matches! Dig into their mouth-watering delicacies as you root for your favorite team on the big screens.
This resto-pub in Salt Lake is known for offering 100 kinds of shots! But that’s not why they have made it to this list today. Joining the love for football in Kolkata, this pub is screening the FIFA World Cup matches live! Wait, it gets better. They also have a great offer going on, where they are offering unlimited liquor for Rs 999 each, when the matches are on!
The ultimate place to hangout for all youngsters in Kolkata, Xrong Place is a name synonymous with all things Kolkata. Naturally, they wouldn’t be far behind on the football frenzy either, right? Located in the serene lanes of Southern Avenue, head over to this bar to watch the football giants battle it out.
This place in Park Street is a cut above the rest. With elegant decor and the party vibe that Kolkata loves, this place has given all football fans a new reason to love it. With 15 ft screens screening all matches, live commentary and an all-day menu, this is another address football fans can head over to!
