6 Low-Calorie Beers You Should Stock Up On This Summer

While malts may not be synonymous with a healthy diet, indulging in a refreshing beer doesn’t have to be accompanied by a sense of guilt. With summer at its peak, it’s worth exploring some low-calorie beer options that won’t tip the scale any more than 100 to 120 calories per 300 to 330 ml serving.

Even before the pandemic elevated health concerns to the forefront of our conversations, the alcohol industry had been venturing into the realm of beverages that align with general fitness goals. At the forefront of this movement is the rise of hard seltzers, a tantalising blend of sparkling water, alcohol and flavourful additives. With just under 99 calories per serving, this invigorating elixir has gained popularity among younger demographics seeking a buzz without the undesirable side effects of excessive sugar and carbohydrates. Meanwhile, devoted malt enthusiasts pursuing a more health-conscious lifestyle had to practise moderation to avoid the notorious ‘beer belly’.

Fortunately, there exist strategies to navigate this predicament without succumbing to the trend of abstaining from alcohol on Saturdays. Renowned brands worldwide have responded by introducing lighter iterations of their beloved beverages, boasting reduced calorie and alcohol by volume (ABV) content. Achieving this feat involves employing higher fermentation temperatures to decrease alcohol levels or utilising specialised enzymes known as “dextrins” to break down stubborn components, thereby contributing to an overall reduction in caloric intake. These alternatives, often marketed as the Light variant, offer a multitude of choices on a global scale. However, it is important to note that, in India, the phenomenon of low-calorie beers is still in its early stages. Nonetheless, let us explore a selection of popular options that are currently available.

Bira 91 Light

Bira 91 is pioneering innovation in the craft beer market, with its “lunch time lager” becoming the first of its kind in India. With a straw-coloured pour, the beer combines barley malt, maise and hops for a refreshing and crisp flavour with hints of fruit and piney aromas. The low-calorie craft beer is the latest in a string of unique recipes launched by the brand.

ABV: 3.6 percent

Calories: 80 approx.

Carlsberg Lite

For more than 170 years, Carlsberg has been crafting popular beers, including its light pilsner. Made from natural raw ingredients, this light golden-coloured beer offers a refreshing cereal-like taste, alongside hints of herbs, fruits and a dry finish.

ABV: 3.2 percent

Calories: 102 approx.

Amstel Light

Founded in 1870, Amstel is one of the largest beer brands in the world by volume. Its signature brew, Amstel Light, is a unique mix of barley and hops, boasting an unmistakably gold hue and a mildly sweet flavour with cereal-like undertones. Amstel Light’s superior taste and quality create an accessible beer that will let you savour an enjoyable session without feeling too guilty.

ABV: 3.5 percent

Calories: 95

Guinness Draught Stout

First created in 1959, Guinness has become an iconic beverage across the globe. Not only is the ruby-hued brew praised for its flavour – boasting toasty aromas with hints of cocoa and coffee and a smooth, creamy finish – but also for being one of the most sessionable stouts that is surprisingly low in calories. Experts agree that Guinness offers the perfect balance of sweet and bitter notes, making it a favourite for beer lovers around the world.

ABV: 4.2 percent

Calories: 125 approx.

Simba Light

Simba, the first homegrown Indian beer brand, has earned a cult following in the country. The brand offers unique beer bottles that explore a range of styles. The light variety, when poured, is a golden colour and forms a slight head. It is crisp, with a slightly bitter taste.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Miller Light

Since 1975, Miller has held up their promise of quality brews. Their immensely popular Miller Lite features water from ancient aquifers, cold springs and deep lakes as well as crystal malt which gives the beverage a toffee note and golden hue. Selectively chosen hops are added to the mixture, adding complexity and aroma to each sip, creating a sessionable beer with a smooth mouthfeel and clean malt finish.

ABV: 4.2 percent

Calories: 96 approx.

Corona Light

Since 1925, Mexican-born Corona beer has been gaining a devoted fan base across the world. Its light variant, a pilsner-style lager, is crafted with barley malt, non-malted cereals and hops. For those who enjoy a refreshing beer, its flavour profile offers a satisfying balance of crispness and cleanness. Additionally, when one takes a sip of Corona Light, one will detect subtle notes of honey and fruit. As such, this beer pairs perfectly with spicy, citrus-based dishes.

ABV: 4 percent

Calories: 99 approx.

