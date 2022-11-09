Bottled luxury: Most expensive whiskies in India for your on-the-rocks ritual

Underlined by deep smoky nuances and distinctive golden hues – the creme-de-la-creme of the malt world cost the earth and go down like a dream. We’re sipping our way through the most expensive whiskies in India.

India’s long-standing tryst with ambers has paved the way for several quality whiskies – international and homegrown – to grace the top shelves of stores. We’re talking malts distilled by the best in the business, aged for decades, and bottled in elegant decanters. And whether you’re a whisky connoisseur or just enjoy the finer things in life – these luxury labels are worth the splurge. Here’s a list of the most extravagant malts in India.

Taste opulence in every sip of these most expensive whiskies in India

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1996

The name behind some of the world’s most smooth single malts, Glenmorangie adds a touch of elegance to any malt collection. Their Grand Vintage 1996 whiskey is a single malt that’s luxurious and creamy – a product of their pursuit of perfection. Aged over 23 years in a custom-designed, slow-growth American white oak, every sip is reminiscent of citrus – oranges and lemons – as well as vanilla and fudge.

There are also hints of ginger, sweet chilli, and oak. On the nose are notes of roses, carnations, and jasmine, with a hint of coriander, mandarin, and pear. The finish is delicate and soft, with a touch of almonds and pear. This one’s best had with a splash of water, which brings forth notes of geraniums and buttery vanilla.

Price: Rs 1,05,537 approx. (750 ml)

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

Founded in 1824, The Macallan promises an exceptional sipping experience. This particular single malt is well balanced and pours a rich amber-honey. Aged for 18 years in American and European sherry seasoned oak casks, you’ll discover flavours of raisins, caramel, vanilla, and ginger right at the outset. The finish, meanwhile, offers hints of warm oak spice with sweet orange. On the nose are notes of toffee, cloves, and nutmeg. This one’s best served neat or over ice.

Price: Rs 73,750 approx. (750 ml)

Amrut Greedy Angels 12 Years Old – Chairman’s Reserve

This homegrown brand has a luxurious lineup of award-winning whiskies in its repertoire. Their Greedy Angels – Chairman’s Reserve is the first 12-year single malt produced in India, a reflection of their commitment to crafting quality-aged whisky. The third expression in their Greedy Angels series, this amber is packaged in a crystal decanter with gold engraving.

Only about 100 bottles of this spirit were made, leaving no room for any surprises regarding why it’s one of the most expensive whiskies in India. Each sip offers notes of tropical fruit, candy, nuts, vanilla, and caramel. The finish is long and steady, with lingering notes of citrus, cocoa, and nuts. On the nose, you’ll discover hints of oranges as well. An intense flavour, courtesy of the 60 percent ABV makes this bottle that much more desirable.

Price: Rs 74,000 (750 ml)

Paul John Mithuna

Another homegrown most expensive whiskey brand in India that’s known to offer an exquisite sipping experience, Paul John is a must-have in your home bar. Unpeated, the Mithuna expression is named after the Indian counterpart of the zodiac sign Gemini – a nod to its many layers where dry tannins are balanced by notes of mocha and delicate oils. The barley for this libation comes from the foot of the Himalayas.

The spirit pours old oak and has an aroma of liquorice, beeswax, and honey on crisp toast. Every sip is reminiscent of coffee mocha, persimmon, orange peel, and delicate spice. The finish, meanwhile, is long and complex. Matured in American virgin oak casks before being finished in former bourbon cases, this spirit has won several awards including the title of the third best whisky in the world by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021. Need we say more?

Price: Rs 25,000 approx. (750 ml)

Dewar’s The Signature 25 Year Old

Consistently ranking at the top of the world’s most popular, coveted whisky brands, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Dewar’s. The blended Scotch is popular for its double-aged blend, marked by six months of ageing in oak casks after initial maturation and blending. The payoff of this process is a well-refined sip with notes of nuts, vanilla, and honey. A long finish with velvety notes underlines the experience of savouring this amber. Dubbed an ‘approachable’ luxury whisky, this award-winning spirit is a must-have in your home bar.

Price: Rs 27,500 approx. (750 ml)

Cheers!