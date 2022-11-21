FIFA World Cup 2022: Sports Bars In Mumbai That Are Screening Live Matches!

Soccer stans, the next few weeks are all about you. As the biggest names in the football scene take centre stage at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eateries across Mumbai have pulled out all the stops to make the match-viewing experience exciting. Here’s where to head for a baller season – complete with jaw-dropping offers, and live screenings.

From being Lionel Messi’s last season to featuring a team of female referees for the first ever time – there’s much to look forward to as the soccer community gears up for its most prestigious quadrennial championship. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will see heavyweights like Germany and Spain lock horns. Other much-anticipated matches include France vs Denmark and Argentina vs Poland. Naturally, a sea of fans have populated the streets and stadiums of Qatar.

However, if you couldn’t quite make it to that flight to the peninsula, eateries across India have got your back. From presenting matches on the big screen to placing the most exciting food and drink deals on the table, there are plenty of reasons to head out this sports season. Besides, nothing beats watching a match with a bunch of other enthusiasts, especially considering the adrenaline-pumping applause that follows every goal. If you’re game, here’s our pick of the best spots in Mumbai that have hopped on the football train.

Catch football’s most prestigious season live at these spots in Mumbai