‘Alan Wake 2’ Missions Guide: All Of Alan And Saga’s Chapters

Since the release of Alan Wake 2 in October 2023, players have been itching to step into the titular writer’s shoes and complete new missions. And, with a hoard of new chapters, there’s a lot to look forward to.

We’ve been excited about the sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake for a while now, especially since discovering that it shares a universe with 2019’s Control.

Those who have played it know that the story is even more creepily mind-bending than the original, with jump scares and diabolical twists at every corner. Recently, the horror game was also long-listed in 10 different categories at the 2024 Bafta Game Awards.

We are extremely honored that Alan Wake 2 has been long listed in 10 categories for the BAFTA Game Awards: – Animation

– Artistic Achievement

– Audio Achievement

– Best Game

– Game Design

– Music

– Narrative

– Technical Achievement

– Performer in a Leading Role: (Ilkka Villi as… pic.twitter.com/aD2C8N1h05 — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) December 16, 2023

With it being a meta-story about a novelist, Alan Wake 2 continues the tradition of the first instalment by breaking the game into different chapters. If you’re wondering how many there are — or want to know what you’re in for — we’ll list all the chapters below.

But before you scroll, be aware there may be spoilers!

How many missions are there in ‘Alan Wake 2’?

Alan Wake 2 explores the new novel of the titular character, who has been trapped in an alternate dimension since we last saw him.

This novel is supposed to be his way out… but how many chapters does it have? We feel this is the most important question because it’s the same as the number of chapters in the game.

Altogether, there are 19 chapters. Some of these focus on Alan himself in his eerie dimension, while others are about the characters he’s creating — namely FBI agent Saga Anderson.

Let’s take a look at the chapters themselves.

Full list of ‘Alan Wake 2’ missions

As mentioned above, the chapters of the video game are split into those of Alan and Saga, his new novel’s protagonist. In the beginning, players can only play as Saga. After completing The Heart, players will be able to switch to Alan’s side of the story and play Late Night and onwards.

We’ll divide our list in order of the characters’ individual missions to make things less confusing.

Saga Anderson’s chapters

The Cult

Invitation

The Heart

Local Girl

No Chance

Old Gods

Scratch

Summoning

Deerfest

Come Home

Alan Wake’s chapters

Late Night

Casey

Haunting

We Sing

Room 665

Return

Masks

Zane’s Film

Gone

