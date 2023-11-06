‘Alan Wake 2’ Trophy Guide: How To Get That Platinum Trophy On The PS5

The completionists out there will want to earn every trophy/achievement in Alan Wake 2 to bag a 100 per cent playthrough of Remedy Entertainment’s horror sequel – our Alan Wake 2 trophy guide will help you to do just that.

There are 67 trophies to unlock in the game, made up of 65 Bronze, one Silver and one Platinum trophy.

For you Platinum trophy hunters, it doesn’t look like it should be too difficult to secure it in this game, with a good portion of trophies earned by completing story chapters and picking up weapons that should be easy to locate when playing the game normally.

Before we get to the full list of trophies/achievements below, it’s worth pointing out that spoilers follow – you have been warned.

Read on for the full list of Alan Wake 2 trophies and discover how to unlock them all.

‘Alan Wake 2’ trophy guide: Full list of trophies and achievements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Wake (@alanwakeofficial)

The full list of trophies and achievements in Alan Wake 2 is as follows:

Sisu | Platinum | Gain all trophies

| Platinum | Gain all trophies The Story Come True | Silver | Complete Alan Wake 2

| Silver | Complete Alan Wake 2 Escape Its Gravity | Bronze | Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple

| Bronze | Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple This is the Moment | Bronze | Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack

| Bronze | Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack Not the Last | Bronze | Pick up the first Manuscript Page

| Bronze | Pick up the first Manuscript Page Shining in the Night | Bronze | Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay

| Bronze | Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay Secret Stashes | Bronze | Discover one Cult Stash and one lunch box

| Bronze | Discover one Cult Stash and one lunch box Finding a Way | Bronze | Find the Screwdriver

| Bronze | Find the Screwdriver Cut Short | Bronze | Find the Boltcutters

| Bronze | Find the Boltcutters Chased the Source | Bronze | Destroy a Source Point

| Bronze | Destroy a Source Point Darkness Coiled | Bronze | Destroy a Darkness Shield

| Bronze | Destroy a Darkness Shield Strange Reality | Bronze | Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles

| Bronze | Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles The Koskela Brothers | Bronze | Watch all Koskela brother commercials

| Bronze | Watch all Koskela brother commercials The Trail of the Writer | Bronze | Watch all the Writer’s Journey videos

| Bronze | Watch all the Writer’s Journey videos Bring It | Bronze | Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun

| Bronze | Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun Ready for a Fight | Bronze | Find the Hunting Rifle

| Bronze | Find the Hunting Rifle Greatest Hits | Bronze | Find the Crossbow

| Bronze | Find the Crossbow Stop Right There | Bronze | Find the Pump-Action Shotgun

| Bronze | Find the Pump-Action Shotgun Find the Light | Bronze | Find the Flashlight and the Revolver

| Bronze | Find the Flashlight and the Revolver Lights Shining | Bronze | Find the Flare Gun

| Bronze | Find the Flare Gun Yippee Ki-yay | Bronze | Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun

| Bronze | Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun Aimed Ahead | Bronze | Defeat five enemies with headshots

| Bronze | Defeat five enemies with headshots Coffee Thermos | Bronze | Discover a Break Room

| Bronze | Discover a Break Room Felt Good | Bronze | Use a Healing Item

| Bronze | Use a Healing Item Lawman | Bronze | Defeat Nightingale

| Bronze | Defeat Nightingale Bright Falls’ Finest | Bronze | Defeat Mulligan and Thornton

| Bronze | Defeat Mulligan and Thornton Girl in Love | Bronze | Defeat Cynthia

| Bronze | Defeat Cynthia Filled With Rage | Bronze | Defeat Scratch

| Bronze | Defeat Scratch Storm Cloud | Bronze | Escape from the Dark Presence

| Bronze | Escape from the Dark Presence Stop the Monster | Bronze | Interrupt a Taken Thrower’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost

| Bronze | Interrupt a Taken Thrower’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost Growing Stronger | Bronze | Upgrade any weapon once

| Bronze | Upgrade any weapon once All Smiles | Bronze | Fully upgrade a single weapon

| Bronze | Fully upgrade a single weapon Carry his Words | Bronze | Discover a Word of Power

| Bronze | Discover a Word of Power Nightmare Territory | Bronze | Pick up a map

| Bronze | Pick up a map Grew Bigger | Bronze | Upgrade the inventory’s size

| Bronze | Upgrade the inventory’s size I’ll Find You | Bronze | Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls

| Bronze | Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls Stunning Vistas | Bronze | Stun an enemy with a Flashbang

| Bronze | Stun an enemy with a Flashbang Gone for Good | Bronze | Defeat an enemy with an explosion

| Bronze | Defeat an enemy with an explosion Hunting Season | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘The Cult’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘The Cult’ Somebody’s Home | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Invitation’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Invitation’ Into the Overlap | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘The Heart’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘The Heart’ Back in Watery | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Local Girl’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Local Girl’ We Watch in the Night | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘No Chance’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘No Chance’ The Old Gods | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Old Gods’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Old Gods’ Seeing Double | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Scratch’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Scratch’ Rock n’ Roll, Baby | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Summoning’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Summoning’ The Final Deerfest | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Deerfest’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Deerfest’ End of the Road | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Come Home’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Come Home’ Talk Show | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Late Night’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Late Night’ New York City | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Casey’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Casey’ Return | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Haunting’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Haunting’ All His Life | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘We Sing’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘We Sing’ In a Fancy Hotel | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Room 665’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Room 665’ Told and Retold | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Return’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Return’ Behind the Masks | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Masks’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Masks’ The Cult of the Word | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Zane’s Film’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Zane’s Film’ His Way Out | Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Gone’

| Bronze | Complete chapter ‘Gone’ All Accounted For | Bronze | Find all weapons for both characters

| Bronze | Find all weapons for both characters In One Go | Bronze | Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow

| Bronze | Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow Shift in Reality | Bronze | Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles

| Bronze | Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles Hidden by the Trees | Bronze | Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes

| Bronze | Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes Coffe-Themed Fun | Bronze | Shoot Mr Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World

| Bronze | Shoot Mr Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World Filling the Shape | Bronze | Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots

| Bronze | Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots Rustic Charm | Bronze | Find all the Charms

| Bronze | Find all the Charms Back to Life | Bronze | Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent death

| Bronze | Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent death The Nice Things in Life | Bronze | Pet Mayor Setter

| Bronze | Pet Mayor Setter The Other Side | Bronze | Change between stories once

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.